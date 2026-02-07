Cooking Camp Jr. 2026: Put Your Heart in it

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy week of cooking, science, and community involvement as we explore the Bible together.
Comes with 5 snacks, and 5 lunches. Includes 2026 custom aluminum pin.
An adjustable canvas apron with a cooking camp jr. logo and spot for your child's name on front. Perfect to attach this year's custom aluminum button.
Now in our 6th year many of our campers have one from previous years. If you do not have one or would like another we offer them at cost.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!