Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
10 AM Class - Member Rate
$38.25
Members receive 15% off all cooking classes. Join today and save!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
Members receive 15% off all cooking classes. Join today and save!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
3 PM Class - General Admission
$45
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
3 PM Class - Member Rate
$38.25
Members receive 15% off all cooking classes. Join today and save!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
Members receive 15% off all cooking classes. Join today and save!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!