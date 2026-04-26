Cooking Up Community: Social Action at the NEPA Youth Shelter

Help prep, cook, serve, or connect with the kids at the NEPA Youth Shelter.

Arrival between 2:30–3:00 PM. Dinner served at 5:00 PM.





For on-site volunteers:

Clearances required (free to obtain) and must be submitted by May 13.

PA Child Abuse and State Police clearances must be submitted to [email protected] by Wednesday, May 13.



Access forms here::

https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dhs/resources/keep-kids-safe/child-abuse-clearances

(FBI clearance not required.)