Cooking Up Community: Social Action at the NEPA Youth Shelter

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About this event
$
Help prep, cook, serve, or connect with the kids at the NEPA Youth Shelter.
Arrival between 2:30–3:00 PM. Dinner served at 5:00 PM.
For on-site volunteers:
Clearances required (free to obtain) and must be submitted by May 13.
PA Child Abuse and State Police clearances must be submitted to [email protected] by Wednesday, May 13.
Access forms here::
https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dhs/resources/keep-kids-safe/child-abuse-clearances
(FBI clearance not required.)
Not able to join us in person? You can still be part of it.
Your contribution helps cover the cost of ingredients for the meal we’ll prepare and serve at the NEPA Youth Shelter.
Give whatever feels right—every bit helps.
Can’t attend in person? You can still help by baking brownies for dessert.
We’ll follow up with drop-off details.
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