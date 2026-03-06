Cooking With Corey Foundation's Quality Meal Access Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
Valid until March 12, 2027
This membership is for schools, youth programs, and community organizations that want to participate in the Cooking With Corey Foundation Quality Meal Access Program.
Partner sites refer families, students, or participants to receive our high-quality prepared meals at an affordable price.
Partner sites may choose to sponsor meals for participants they refer, or referred participants can purchase meals themselves for pick up or
site delivery with partnered site.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!