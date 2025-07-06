🍰 Cooks That Care: “Bake a Difference” Fundraiser Campaign 🍪

🌟 Featured Item: Berry Biscuits
Handmade Southern-style drop biscuits filled with your choice of:
🫐 Blueberry
🍓 Strawberry
🫐 Blackberry
Tender, sweet, and bursting with fruit — a comforting treat with breakfast or brunch, or as a dessert with our sweet vanilla glaze! Available baked or frozen.
Dozen
$22
💛 Sponsor a Box for Someone in Need
$12
Want to give the gift of comfort food to someone who could use it most?
You can donate a half dozen or dozen Berry Biscuits, and we’ll make sure it gets to a family, senior, or unhoused neighbor served by Hot Meal Sunday or No Hunger in the City. No pick up required.
Add a donation for Cooks That Care
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!