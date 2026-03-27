Bookstock Inc

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Bookstock Inc

About this event

Cookstock 2026

106 Kelly Way

Woodstock, VT 00000, USA

Saturday 5:45 | Cookstock at Kelly Way Gardens
$160

Cookstock: A Celebration of Vermont Farm-to-Table Dining

Produced in Collaboration with The Woodstock Inn

Award-winning chef Matthew McClure, executive chef at the Woodstock Inn & Resort, and cookbook author and cooking teacher Gesine Bullock-Prado team up to create a five-course seasonal dinner.

Pre-Order - My Harvest Kitchen
$37.45

Gesine Bullock-Prado invites her fans into her kitchen where delicious recipes share the page with fan-favorite family stories and tips on growing food, understanding the soil, and more, for aspirational (and actual) gardeners. 


Purchased Cookbooks will be available for pick up at the Kelly Way Gardens Event

Pre-Order - My Vermont Table
$37.45

Vermont—arguably the OG farm-to-table state—is celebrated through 100+ recipes and stories from celebrated pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado.


Purchased Cookbooks will be available for pick up at the Kelly Way Gardens Event


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!