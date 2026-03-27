Cookstock 2026

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About this event
Cookstock: A Celebration of Vermont Farm-to-Table Dining
Produced in Collaboration with The Woodstock Inn
Award-winning chef Matthew McClure, executive chef at the Woodstock Inn & Resort, and cookbook author and cooking teacher Gesine Bullock-Prado team up to create a five-course seasonal dinner.
Gesine Bullock-Prado invites her fans into her kitchen where delicious recipes share the page with fan-favorite family stories and tips on growing food, understanding the soil, and more, for aspirational (and actual) gardeners.
Purchased Cookbooks will be available for pick up at the Kelly Way Gardens Event
Vermont—arguably the OG farm-to-table state—is celebrated through 100+ recipes and stories from celebrated pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado.
Purchased Cookbooks will be available for pick up at the Kelly Way Gardens Event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!