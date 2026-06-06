Coolidge 4th Grade Tiles

We are so excited to share that our 4th graders have created beautiful and creative tiles during art class as part of this year’s Tile Project! Each student’s artwork will be proudly displayed in the school, creating a lasting legacy that celebrates their creativity and hard work.





If you would like to purchase additional tiles to keep as a personal memento or to share with family, you have the option to do so for $11.20 per tile.





This is a wonderful way to capture this special milestone and take home a piece of their artwork!