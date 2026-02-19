Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

Hosted by

Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

About this event

Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Sponsorships (2026)

1292 Orange turnpike

Monroe, NY 10950

World Champion Sponsor
$3,250

Golf with breakfast and lunch for four, 18-hole sponsorship, prominent logo placement on website, logo on all social media and email communications, signage at Registration and lunch, prominent mentions in selected press materials and promotional materials, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.

Global Traveler Sponsor
$2,250

Golf with breakfast and lunch for two, 9-hole sponsorship, logo placement on website, logo on all social media and email communications, signage at Registration and at lunch, prominent mentions in selected press materials and promotional materials, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.

Passport Sponsor
$1,250

Golf with breakfast and lunch for one, 4-Hole sponsorship, logo on selected social media and email communications, signage at Registration, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.

First Class Player Gift Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsor logo printed on welcome bags and golf towels, non-branded hat, divot tool and ball marker for every golfer, sponsor provided business card included in all bags, and selected website and social media recognition.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on beverage cart, verbal on-course recognition, selected social media posts, and event flyers.

Beat the Pro Sponsor
$800

Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.

World Traveler Hole Sponsor
$300

Individual name recognition on a tee box sign, inclusion in selected flyers, social media posts, and post-event thank-you blast.

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