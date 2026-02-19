Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Sponsorships (2026)

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About this event
Golf with breakfast and lunch for four, 18-hole sponsorship, prominent logo placement on website, logo on all social media and email communications, signage at Registration and lunch, prominent mentions in selected press materials and promotional materials, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.
Golf with breakfast and lunch for two, 9-hole sponsorship, logo placement on website, logo on all social media and email communications, signage at Registration and at lunch, prominent mentions in selected press materials and promotional materials, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.
Golf with breakfast and lunch for one, 4-Hole sponsorship, logo on selected social media and email communications, signage at Registration, opportunity to include item in player’s welcome bags.
Sponsor logo printed on welcome bags and golf towels, non-branded hat, divot tool and ball marker for every golfer, sponsor provided business card included in all bags, and selected website and social media recognition.
Signage on beverage cart, verbal on-course recognition, selected social media posts, and event flyers.
Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.
Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.
Recognition on contest signage, awards recap, and event flyers.
Individual name recognition on a tee box sign, inclusion in selected flyers, social media posts, and post-event thank-you blast.
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