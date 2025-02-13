Bruins Game

Help support the Coolidge PTO and enter for a chance to win a spectacular evening of dinner and Bruins hockey. ADD as many tickets as you want to increase your chances! Window to buy tickets closes on March 14 at 11:55pm.

Help support the Coolidge PTO and enter for a chance to win a spectacular evening of dinner and Bruins hockey. ADD as many tickets as you want to increase your chances! Window to buy tickets closes on March 14 at 11:55pm.

More details...