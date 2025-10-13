Coolidge Staff Fall 2025 Spirit Wear

Adult Women's Cropped Light Black Soft Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)





Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL

XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6

M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30