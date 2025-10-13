eventClosed

Coolidge Staff Fall 2025 Spirit Wear

Adult Women's Cropped "Favorite Teacher" Crew Sweatshirt item
Adult Women's Cropped "Favorite Teacher" Crew Sweatshirt
$22

Adult Women's Cropped "Favorite Teacher" Crew Sweatshirt (Color: Tanzanite)


**STAFF DESIGN ONLY**


Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult "Favorite Teacher" Regular Crew Sweatshirt (True Navy) item
Adult "Favorite Teacher" Regular Crew Sweatshirt (True Navy)
$22

Adult "Favorite Teacher" Regular Length Crew Sweatshirt (True Navy)


**STAFF DESIGN ONLY**


Adult Sizes: XS–4XL

Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (White) item
Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (White)
$20

Adult Custom Staff Softstyle T-Shirt Design (White)


**STAFF DESIGN ONLY**


Modern, classic fit

100% Cotton

Adult Sizes: XS-4XL

Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (Heather Royal) item
Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (Heather Royal)
$20

Adult Custom Staff Softstyle T-Shirt Design (Heather Royal)


**STAFF DESIGN ONLY**


Modern, classic fit

100% Cotton

Adult Sizes: XS-4XL

Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (Sport Grey) item
Adult Custom Staff T-Shirt Design (Sport Grey)
$20

Adult Custom Staff Softstyle T-Shirt Design (Sport Grey)


**STAFF DESIGN ONLY**


Modern, classic fit

100% Cotton

Adult Sizes: XS-4XL

Adult Vintage Baseball T-Shirt (Graphite Heather Grey) item
Adult Vintage Baseball T-Shirt (Graphite Heather Grey)
$10

Adult Vintage Baseball T-Shirt (Graphite Heather Grey)


Modern, classic fit

100% Cotton

Adult Sizes: XS-4XL

Adult Women's Cropped Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Black item
Adult Women's Cropped Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Black
$38

Adult Women's Cropped Light Black Soft Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult Women's Full Zip Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Black item
Adult Women's Full Zip Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Black
$40

Adult Women's Full Zip Soft Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult Women's Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws Black item
Adult Women's Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws Black
$30

Adult Women's Black Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Adult Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult Women's Cropped Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Grey item
Adult Women's Cropped Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Grey
$38

Adult Women's Cropped Light Heather Grey Soft Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult Women's Full Zip Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Grey item
Adult Women's Full Zip Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws Grey
$40

Adult Women's Full Zip Soft Fleece Hoodie w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult Women's Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws Grey item
Adult Women's Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws Grey
$30

Adult Women's Light Heather Grey Soft Fleece Jogger w/ Rainbow Paws (Part of matching set, and can be purchased individually)


Adult Women’s Sizes: XS–4XL
XS: Size 2

S: Size 4/6
M: Size 8/10

L: Size 12/14

XL: Size 16/18

XXL: Size 20/22

3XL: Size 24/26

4XL: Size 28/30

Adult 1/4-Zip Embroidered Pullover Coolidge "C" (Navy) item
Adult 1/4-Zip Embroidered Pullover Coolidge "C" (Navy)
$35

Adult 1/4-Zip Embroidered Pullover Coolidge "C" (Navy)


Adult Sizes: XS–4XL

Adult Fleece Jogger Embroidered Coolidge "C" (Navy) item
Adult Fleece Jogger Embroidered Coolidge "C" (Navy)
$32

Adult Fleece Jogger Embroidered Coolidge "C" (Navy)


Adult Sizes: XS–4XL

Adult Coolidge "C" Adjustable Baseball Hat (Navy) item
Adult Coolidge "C" Adjustable Baseball Hat (Navy)
$20

Adult Coolidge "C" Adjustable Baseball Hat (Navy)

A hook and loop adjustable strap means this cap offers a comfortably snug fit.

  • 100% cotton
  • Structured
  • Mid-profile
  • Hook and loop closure
Adult Embroidered Coolidge "C" Snapback Trucker Hat (Navy) item
Adult Embroidered Coolidge "C" Snapback Trucker Hat (Navy)
$15

Adult Embroidered Coolidge "C" Snapback Trucker Hat (Navy)

Coolidge "C" 28 oz. Tumbler item
Coolidge "C" 28 oz. Tumbler
$20

Coolidge "C" 28 oz. Tumbler (Navy)

Enjoy superior insulation and a sleek design with the 28 oz. Double-Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Tumbler.

  • Double-Wall Stainless Steel Construction: Keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.
  • Generous 28 oz. Capacity.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing