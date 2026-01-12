VISIT OUR UPDATED STOREFRONT https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cooperative-educational-servicess-shop

About this raffle
"Dani" gold Kendra Scott earrings donated by AJ Klein Jewelers and $25 Gift Card for services at MSR Salon in Shelton.
4 Hartford Yard Goats tickets good for regular season home game Tuesday-Thursday. Gift Card for 6 pack of cookies courtesy of Crumbl Fairfield.
Certificate for 2 to Sunday Brunch at Fresh Salt located in Old Saybrook, CT. $120 Value!
Package includes 2 hours of bowling, shoes, 1 pitcher of soda & 1 large bucket of popcorn. Valued at up to $120!
Voucher for 2 adults and 2 children to any New Haven Symphony Orchestra concert. Valued at $160!
Certificate for 2 for Brunch at Posh Tea Room in Monroe. Valued at over $100! Floral tea cup and saucer included.
3 1-Hour private Pilates Session with a Friend at Pilates and Fitness by Glenda. $50 gift certificate and shirt from Trumbull Racquet Club.
$50 Gift Card to Riva on the water in West Haven. Gift card for free 6 pack of cookies courtesy of Crumbl Fairfield and Crumbl swag.
$25 to Salsa Fresca Fairfield, $25 to Trumbull Pizza Company, $25 to Bagel King, $30 to Crown Pizza
Courtesy of Affordable Solutions! $100 to the Tap House Restaurant in Beacon Falls.
$25 to Vazzy's Stratford, $25 to Sitting Duck, 4 tickets to "pick one" free activity at Sports Center Shelton.
$50 Gift Card to the Downtown Cabaret and Trader Joe's Goodie Bag worth $70 courtesy of Trader Joe's Fairfield & Norwalk. 2 of these prize packs are available!
Facial to Massage Envy Fairfield and Lavender lotion set.
Courtesy of Flush Plumbing in Milford- Kelly Green 40 oz Stanley and Black Beats Wireless Earbuds.
2 passes for 1 hour jumping and t-shirt to Bounce Xtreme Milford. $20 Gift Card to Pop's Family Restaurant in Milford.
$50 gift card for tanning or lashes services to Bellissima by Angela in Monroe. Lotion and Perfume set from Tickled Pink Seymour worth $70.
$75 toward salon services to Kimberly and Co in Milford. $25 to New Haven Pizza Company in Milford.
Certificate for 8 people for mini golf at Sports Center Shelton.
2 Kids Paint Night activities valued at $50 to Picasso Parties in West Haven. $40 gift card to Haven Hot Chicken.
Tea courtesy of Bigelow Teas, Candles and Cupcakes from Wild Flower Confections, tumblers, and $15 gift card and scone mix from Tea with Tracey
Gift Basket and lessons to Stewie the Duck Swim School in Norwalk, CT.
Milford Performing Arts Center 1 free week of dance camp ages 3-8 boy or girl.
$100 to Wegman's supermarket in Norwalk.
4 Pack of passes to Maritime Aquarium and the 4D Theater located in Norwalk. Certificate for 1 class at Giggling Pig Shelton.
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