Coopers Cove Community Center 2025 Memberships

Membership has its privilege! After being a member for 6 months, you may use the Community Center free of charge once a year. You can have a family reunion, birthday party, team party, or any other gathering at our air conditioned and heated facility – there’s a fully-equipped kitchen with stove, oven, refrigerator, and a microwave. Join in April and you can use the Center in the fall for a Little League celebration, a baby shower, or a holiday gathering.