Coopersburg Community Day 2026

About this event
First 10'×10' space FREE for organizations that demonstrate or exhibit only - NO sales or fundraising allowed (Additional spaces $35 each)
$35 per 10'×10' space for fundraising purposes (additional spaces $35 each)
$35 per 10'×10' space. Handmade and artisan goods ONLY.
Your sponsorship includes:
-Your business is listed as a Community Perks Partner in the event program and on our website
-You offer 10% off any purchase at your establishment on the weekend of Community Day (September 19-20, 2026)
-You'll be recognized as a community supporter helping make CCD possible since 1992
Your sponsorship includes:
-Listed as a Community Day Sponsor in the program and on our website
-Your banner prominently displayed at the event
Your sponsorship includes:
-Everything in Community Day plus...
-Logo in program (instead of just listing)
-PA system recognition
-10'×20' exhibit space (no sales)
Top-tier sponsorship of Coopersburg Community Day!
Your sponsorship includes:
-Everything in Blue Ribbon plus...
-Full or shared sponsorship of a specific event or entertainment
Interested in helping make Community Day happen? We'd love to have you! Volunteers are the heart of this event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!