Coopersburg Community Day

Hosted by

Coopersburg Community Day

About this event

Coopersburg Community Day 2026

E Fairmount St

Coopersburg, PA 18036, USA

Community Nonprofit Organization - Exhibit/Demo
Free

First 10'×10' space FREE for organizations that demonstrate or exhibit only - NO sales or fundraising allowed (Additional spaces $35 each)

Community Nonprofit Organization - Fundraising
$35

$35 per 10'×10' space for fundraising purposes (additional spaces $35 each)

Craft Vendor
$35

$35 per 10'×10' space. Handmade and artisan goods ONLY.

Corporate Sponsor - Community Perks Program
$100

Your sponsorship includes:

-Your business is listed as a Community Perks Partner in the event program and on our website

-You offer 10% off any purchase at your establishment on the weekend of Community Day (September 19-20, 2026)

-You'll be recognized as a community supporter helping make CCD possible since 1992


Corporate Sponsor - Community Day
$250

Your sponsorship includes:

-Listed as a Community Day Sponsor in the program and on our website

-Your banner prominently displayed at the event

Corporate Sponsor - Blue Ribbon
$500

Your sponsorship includes:

-Everything in Community Day plus...

-Logo in program (instead of just listing)

-PA system recognition

-10'×20' exhibit space (no sales)

Corporate Sponsor - Community Leadership
$1,000

Top-tier sponsorship of Coopersburg Community Day!


Your sponsorship includes:

-Everything in Blue Ribbon plus...

-Full or shared sponsorship of a specific event or entertainment

Volunteer Registration
Free

Interested in helping make Community Day happen? We'd love to have you! Volunteers are the heart of this event.

  • Event Setup: Friday, September 18th – 8AM to Noon
  • Event Teardown: Saturday, September 19th – 4-6PM
Add a donation for Coopersburg Community Day

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!