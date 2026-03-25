Cooperstown Online Auction

Calling all Faithful! The winner will receive 4 premium lower-level seats near the end zone and may select ANY 2026 49ers regular-season home game.





Home game options include:





Miami Dolphins — Sunday, September 20 at 1:25 PM

Arizona Cardinals — Sunday, September 27 at 1:05 PM

Denver Broncos — Sunday, October 4 at 1:25 PM

Washington Commanders — Monday, October 19 at 5:15 PM

Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday, November 8 at 1:05 PM

Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, November 22 at 5:20 PM

Seattle Seahawks — Sunday, November 29 at 1:25 PM

Los Angeles Rams — Sunday, December 13 at 1:25 PM

Philadelphia Eagles — Sunday, January 3 at 5:20 PM





Includes:





4 premium lower-level seats near the end zone — Section 102, Row 31, Seats 16–19

Non-alcoholic general concessions items included with tickets

Field of Play: 60 Years of NFL Photography book





From division rivalries to primetime matchups, this is a bucket-list game day for any 49ers fan.





🔥 Bid big—this is one of the premier items in the auction!