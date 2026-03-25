Cooperstown Online Auction

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Starting bid
High-speed, adrenaline-packed racing at All Star Karting!
Includes:
• Racing school session
• 3 on-track sessions
• Final race showdown
• Up to 8 drivers
🎯 Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or competitive groups
🔥 One of our most exciting items—expect strong bidding
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Calling all Faithful! The winner will receive 4 premium lower-level seats near the end zone and may select ANY 2026 49ers regular-season home game.
Home game options include:
Includes:
From division rivalries to primetime matchups, this is a bucket-list game day for any 49ers fan.
🔥 Bid big—this is one of the premier items in the auction!
Starting bid
A complete night out paired with a luxury at-home experience.
Includes:
• $100 South Fork Grill gift card
• Dry Diggins Distillery tasting
• Couples massage at The NOW Massage
• Jo Malone candle
• Ginger Elizabeth chocolates
• LUSH bath & massage set
• 2013 Pira Barolo
• 2016 Thomas Fogarty Pinot Noir
• Handcrafted ceramic heart
🍷 The 2013 Barolo adds a meaningful touch—representing the birth year of several of our players making this unforgettable Cooperstown journey.
🎯 Perfect for anniversaries, gifting, or a memorable night out
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $750+
Starting bid
Play a premier course and upgrade your game.
Includes:
• Professional club fitting from 1Fit
• Round for 4 at DarkHorse Golf Club (with cart)
• Valid Monday–Thursday after 10 AM
🎯 Perfect for a foursome outing or client entertainment
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $650–$900
Starting bid
The ultimate party for baseball kids! Up to 8 players get:
🔥 1 Hour in the HitTrax Cage with Coach Damian
🎈 1 Hour in the Clubhouse to celebrate
🍕 Bring your own pizza, cake & drinks
Hit bombs, compete with friends, and celebrate like all-stars! Perfect for birthdays, team parties, or a fun night with teammates.
Starting bid
Kickstart your summer with high-energy workouts, premium coaching, and recovery fuel!
Includes:
• 1-month Orangetheory Fitness membership
• Orangetheory gear
• $50 Vibe Health Bar gift card
🎯 Perfect for anyone ready to crush fitness goals, boost energy, and try one of the most popular workout programs around.
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $350+
Starting bid
Two classic Sacramento experiences in one package.
Includes:
• 4 California State Fair tickets
• 4 Sacramento River Cats reserved tickets (May 2026 games)
🎯 Perfect for families or hosting guests
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Personalized instruction from an experienced Hard 90 coach.
Includes:
• 4 private 30-minute lessons
• Training in hitting, fielding, fundamentals, and baseball IQ
🎯 Great for players of all skill levels
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Train hard, recover harder, and treat yourself to the ultimate wellness combo.
Includes:
• 1-month FIIT Nation membership
• CryoLab recovery session for 2
🎯 Perfect for fitness lovers, athletes, or anyone wanting to recharge and feel their best.
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $250+
Starting bid
Soccer + dinner = an easy, fun night out.
Includes:
• 4 sideline tickets to Sacramento Republic FC
• Chipotle meal (2 entrées + chips & queso)
🎯 Perfect for a casual night with friends or family
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $165
Starting bid
A complete spa experience without leaving home.
Includes:
• Body cream, hand treatment, face cleanser
• Lip plumper + lip kit
• FarmHouse Fresh bath & body products
• Bath bombs, fragrance, and spa items
🎁 Perfect gift or personal treat
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
An unforgettable week of skill-building, competition, and fun.
Includes:
• 1 full week of Hard 90 Summer Camp
• Expert coaching and instruction
• Hitting, fielding, and position training
• Competitive drills and gameplay
🎯 Perfect for youth players looking to improve and build confidence
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
A full night of family entertainment.
Includes:
• 4 passes to John’s Incredible Pizza
• Leatherby’s gift card
🎯 Perfect for kids and family outings
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
TRelaxation meets retail therapy.
Includes:
• $45 Urban Baths Folsom gift card
• $120 Hoshall’s gift card
🎯 Perfect for self-care or gifting
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $165
Starting bid
Train one-on-one with a highly accomplished player and coach.
Includes:
• 4 private 30-minute lessons
• Instruction in hitting, pitching, and fielding
• Personalized coaching and development
🎯 Perfect for softball players looking to elevate their game
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
A stunning, one-of-a-kind collector piece.
Includes:
• 256-layer Damascus steel blade
• Maple burl + blue acrylic handle
• Custom leather sheath
🎯 Perfect for collectors or outdoor enthusiasts
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $300–$400
Starting bid
A bold, artisan-crafted knife with standout design.
Includes:
• Ladder pattern Damascus steel blade
• Stabilized pinecone composite handle
• Custom leather sheath
🎯 Perfect for collectors or outdoor enthusiasts
💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey
Estimated Value: $275–$375
Starting bid
Take your game-day setup to the next level with this awesome baseball essentials bundle! The Easton Walk-Off NX Bat Pack offers premium storage and organization for bats, helmet, cleats, gloves, and all your gear while keeping everything comfortable and easy to carry. Paired with the 64oz Under Armour Playmaker Jug, this combo is perfect for staying hydrated through practices, tournaments, and long days at the ballpark.
Perfect for baseball and softball players of all ages — practical, durable, and field-ready!
Estimated Value: $140
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