Hard 90 Baseball
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Hard 90 Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

Cooperstown Online Auction

Pick-up location

1235 Glenhaven Ct, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762, USA

Private Kart Racing Experience for 8 – Race Like the Pros! item
Private Kart Racing Experience for 8 – Race Like the Pros!
$200

Starting bid

High-speed, adrenaline-packed racing at All Star Karting!


Includes:
• Racing school session
• 3 on-track sessions
• Final race showdown
• Up to 8 drivers


🎯 Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or competitive groups

🔥 One of our most exciting items—expect strong bidding


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $1,200

49ers Game Experience for 4 + NFL Photography Book item
49ers Game Experience for 4 + NFL Photography Book item
49ers Game Experience for 4 + NFL Photography Book
$300

Starting bid

Calling all Faithful! The winner will receive 4 premium lower-level seats near the end zone and may select ANY 2026 49ers regular-season home game.


Home game options include:


  • Miami Dolphins — Sunday, September 20 at 1:25 PM
  • Arizona Cardinals — Sunday, September 27 at 1:05 PM
  • Denver Broncos — Sunday, October 4 at 1:25 PM
  • Washington Commanders — Monday, October 19 at 5:15 PM
  • Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday, November 8 at 1:05 PM
  • Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, November 22 at 5:20 PM
  • Seattle Seahawks — Sunday, November 29 at 1:25 PM
  • Los Angeles Rams — Sunday, December 13 at 1:25 PM
  • Philadelphia Eagles — Sunday, January 3 at 5:20 PM


Includes:


  • 4 premium lower-level seats near the end zone — Section 102, Row 31, Seats 16–19
  • Non-alcoholic general concessions items included with tickets
  • Field of Play: 60 Years of NFL Photography book


From division rivalries to primetime matchups, this is a bucket-list game day for any 49ers fan.


🔥 Bid big—this is one of the premier items in the auction!

Uncork & Unwind: Luxury Date Night + 2013 Birth-Year Barolo item
Uncork & Unwind: Luxury Date Night + 2013 Birth-Year Barolo item
Uncork & Unwind: Luxury Date Night + 2013 Birth-Year Barolo item
Uncork & Unwind: Luxury Date Night + 2013 Birth-Year Barolo
$200

Starting bid

A complete night out paired with a luxury at-home experience.


Includes:

• $100 South Fork Grill gift card

• Dry Diggins Distillery tasting

• Couples massage at The NOW Massage

• Jo Malone candle

• Ginger Elizabeth chocolates

• LUSH bath & massage set

• 2013 Pira Barolo

• 2016 Thomas Fogarty Pinot Noir

• Handcrafted ceramic heart


🍷 The 2013 Barolo adds a meaningful touch—representing the birth year of several of our players making this unforgettable Cooperstown journey.


🎯 Perfect for anniversaries, gifting, or a memorable night out


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $750+

Golf Experience for 4 + Custom Club Fitting item
Golf Experience for 4 + Custom Club Fitting item
Golf Experience for 4 + Custom Club Fitting
$100

Starting bid

Play a premier course and upgrade your game.


Includes:
• Professional club fitting from 1Fit
• Round for 4 at DarkHorse Golf Club (with cart)
• Valid Monday–Thursday after 10 AM


🎯 Perfect for a foursome outing or client entertainment


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $650–$900

HitTrax Party Package item
HitTrax Party Package
$50

Starting bid

The ultimate party for baseball kids! Up to 8 players get:


🔥 1 Hour in the HitTrax Cage with Coach Damian

🎈 1 Hour in the Clubhouse to celebrate

🍕 Bring your own pizza, cake & drinks


Hit bombs, compete with friends, and celebrate like all-stars! Perfect for birthdays, team parties, or a fun night with teammates.

Orangetheory Fitness Package item
Orangetheory Fitness Package item
Orangetheory Fitness Package
$40

Starting bid

Kickstart your summer with high-energy workouts, premium coaching, and recovery fuel!


Includes:

• 1-month Orangetheory Fitness membership

• Orangetheory gear

• $50 Vibe Health Bar gift card


🎯 Perfect for anyone ready to crush fitness goals, boost energy, and try one of the most popular workout programs around.


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $350+

Sacramento Fun Pack - Rivercats & Fair for 4 item
Sacramento Fun Pack - Rivercats & Fair for 4 item
Sacramento Fun Pack - Rivercats & Fair for 4
$40

Starting bid

Two classic Sacramento experiences in one package.


Includes:
• 4 California State Fair tickets
• 4 Sacramento River Cats reserved tickets (May 2026 games)


🎯 Perfect for families or hosting guests


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $200

Train with Coach Damian — 4 Private Lessons item
Train with Coach Damian — 4 Private Lessons
$75

Starting bid

Personalized instruction from an experienced Hard 90 coach.


Includes:
• 4 private 30-minute lessons
• Training in hitting, fielding, fundamentals, and baseball IQ


🎯 Great for players of all skill levels


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $300

FIIT Nation & Recovery Package item
FIIT Nation & Recovery Package item
FIIT Nation & Recovery Package
$40

Starting bid

Train hard, recover harder, and treat yourself to the ultimate wellness combo.


Includes:

• 1-month FIIT Nation membership

• CryoLab recovery session for 2


🎯 Perfect for fitness lovers, athletes, or anyone wanting to recharge and feel their best.


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $250+

Sacramento Republic Game Night for 4 + Dinner item
Sacramento Republic Game Night for 4 + Dinner item
Sacramento Republic Game Night for 4 + Dinner
$40

Starting bid

Soccer + dinner = an easy, fun night out.


Includes:
• 4 sideline tickets to Sacramento Republic FC
• Chipotle meal (2 entrées + chips & queso)


🎯 Perfect for a casual night with friends or family


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $165

Luxury Spa Basket – At-Home Self-Care Package item
Luxury Spa Basket – At-Home Self-Care Package
$50

Starting bid

A complete spa experience without leaving home.


Includes:
• Body cream, hand treatment, face cleanser
• Lip plumper + lip kit
• FarmHouse Fresh bath & body products
• Bath bombs, fragrance, and spa items


🎁 Perfect gift or personal treat


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $300

1 week Hard 90 Summer Camp item
1 week Hard 90 Summer Camp
$75

Starting bid

An unforgettable week of skill-building, competition, and fun.


Includes:
• 1 full week of Hard 90 Summer Camp
• Expert coaching and instruction
• Hitting, fielding, and position training
• Competitive drills and gameplay


🎯 Perfect for youth players looking to improve and build confidence


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $300

Family Fun Night – Pizza, Games & Ice Cream item
Family Fun Night – Pizza, Games & Ice Cream item
Family Fun Night – Pizza, Games & Ice Cream
$40

Starting bid

A full night of family entertainment.


Includes:
• 4 passes to John’s Incredible Pizza
• Leatherby’s gift card


🎯 Perfect for kids and family outings


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $150

Relax & Recharge Local Experience item
Relax & Recharge Local Experience item
Relax & Recharge Local Experience
$40

Starting bid

TRelaxation meets retail therapy.


Includes:
• $45 Urban Baths Folsom gift card
• $120 Hoshall’s gift card


🎯 Perfect for self-care or gifting


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $165

4 Private Softball Lessons with Amanda Anderson item
4 Private Softball Lessons with Amanda Anderson
$75

Starting bid

Train one-on-one with a highly accomplished player and coach.


Includes:
• 4 private 30-minute lessons
• Instruction in hitting, pitching, and fielding
• Personalized coaching and development


🎯 Perfect for softball players looking to elevate their game


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $300

Carson Knives Custom Damascus Knife – Raindrop Pattern item
Carson Knives Custom Damascus Knife – Raindrop Pattern
$75

Starting bid

A stunning, one-of-a-kind collector piece.


Includes:
• 256-layer Damascus steel blade
• Maple burl + blue acrylic handle
• Custom leather sheath


🎯 Perfect for collectors or outdoor enthusiasts


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $300–$400

Carson Knives Custom Damascus Knife – Ladder Pattern item
Carson Knives Custom Damascus Knife – Ladder Pattern
$75

Starting bid

A bold, artisan-crafted knife with standout design.


Includes:
• Ladder pattern Damascus steel blade
• Stabilized pinecone composite handle
• Custom leather sheath


🎯 Perfect for collectors or outdoor enthusiasts


💙 Supports our Cooperstown journey


Estimated Value: $275–$375

Easton Walk-Off Ethos Bat Pack + 64oz Under Armour Playmaker item
Easton Walk-Off Ethos Bat Pack + 64oz Under Armour Playmaker item
Easton Walk-Off Ethos Bat Pack + 64oz Under Armour Playmaker item
Easton Walk-Off Ethos Bat Pack + 64oz Under Armour Playmaker
$25

Starting bid

Take your game-day setup to the next level with this awesome baseball essentials bundle! The Easton Walk-Off NX Bat Pack offers premium storage and organization for bats, helmet, cleats, gloves, and all your gear while keeping everything comfortable and easy to carry. Paired with the 64oz Under Armour Playmaker Jug, this combo is perfect for staying hydrated through practices, tournaments, and long days at the ballpark.


Perfect for baseball and softball players of all ages — practical, durable, and field-ready!


Estimated Value: $140

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!