LF Jr Scouts Cooperstown

Hosted by

LF Jr Scouts Cooperstown

About this event

LF Jr Scouts 12u Cooperstown Raffle

400 Hastings Rd

Lake Forest, IL 60045, USA

LF Sports Package - $300 Value item
LF Sports Package - $300 Value
$20

LF Sports Package

⚾️Kiddles $150 gift certificate

⚾️collapsible wagon

⚾️LF Golf Umbrella

⚾️LF waterproof blanket

5 Night Stay for 2 at Jardin del Eden in Costa Rica $2,000 item
5 Night Stay for 2 at Jardin del Eden in Costa Rica $2,000
$20

Hotel stay in Costa Rica at the fabulous Jardin del Eden. A trip for two for five (5) nights, including breakfast and a three-course gourmet dinner in an Ocean View Room.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

GroundUp Baseball Training Package- $250 value item
GroundUp Baseball Training Package- $250 value
$20

GroundUp Baseball Training Package

🧢$200 GroundUp gift certificate

🧢GroundUp Hat

🧢set of bases

Autographed Caleb Durbin Brewers Jersey item
Autographed Caleb Durbin Brewers Jersey
$20

One of a kind! LF‘s own Caleb Durbin signed this jersey Jan 11th 2026, a few weeks before being traded to Boston Red Sox. It is signed and dated 2026, absolutely one of a kind! The jersey style is brand new for 2026, there will not be another autographed Durbin Brewer’s jersey like it!

LF Shopping Treat - $375 value item
LF Shopping Treat - $375 value
$20

LF Shopping - $375 value

🛍️$250 Evereve gift card

🛍️$50 Lake Forest Book Store Gift Card

🛍️Initial Choice Cooler and embroidery gift certificate

Caleb Durbin Autographed Red Sox Jersey
$20

LF’s own Caleb Durbin autographed MLB Boston Red Sox jersey.


LF Beach Pavilion Rental - $300 Value item
LF Beach Pavilion Rental - $300 Value
$20

LF Besch Pavilion Rental

☀️includes LF beach parking

☀️shelter rental for hours

☀️rental can be used

☀️KanJam beach game

Golf Foursome at DeerPath Golf Course - $300 value item
Golf Foursome at DeerPath Golf Course - $300 value
$20

DeerPath Golf Foursome package

⛳️4 golfers and 2 carts, for 18 holes at Deerpath Golf Course in Lake Forest

⛳️Valid from now until the end of October 2026

⛳️May be used Monday through Thursday, any time of open operational hours, except during rentals/tournaments

Add a donation for LF Jr Scouts Cooperstown

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!