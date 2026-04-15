LF Jr Scouts 12u Cooperstown Raffle

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About this event
LF Sports Package
⚾️Kiddles $150 gift certificate
⚾️collapsible wagon
⚾️LF Golf Umbrella
⚾️LF waterproof blanket
Hotel stay in Costa Rica at the fabulous Jardin del Eden. A trip for two for five (5) nights, including breakfast and a three-course gourmet dinner in an Ocean View Room.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
GroundUp Baseball Training Package
🧢$200 GroundUp gift certificate
🧢GroundUp Hat
🧢set of bases
One of a kind! LF‘s own Caleb Durbin signed this jersey Jan 11th 2026, a few weeks before being traded to Boston Red Sox. It is signed and dated 2026, absolutely one of a kind! The jersey style is brand new for 2026, there will not be another autographed Durbin Brewer’s jersey like it!
LF Shopping - $375 value
🛍️$250 Evereve gift card
🛍️$50 Lake Forest Book Store Gift Card
🛍️Initial Choice Cooler and embroidery gift certificate
LF’s own Caleb Durbin autographed MLB Boston Red Sox jersey.
LF Besch Pavilion Rental
☀️includes LF beach parking
☀️shelter rental for hours
☀️rental can be used
☀️KanJam beach game
DeerPath Golf Foursome package
⛳️4 golfers and 2 carts, for 18 holes at Deerpath Golf Course in Lake Forest
⛳️Valid from now until the end of October 2026
⛳️May be used Monday through Thursday, any time of open operational hours, except during rentals/tournaments
$
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