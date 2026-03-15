Cooperstown Silent Auction Items

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Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Troon North Scottsdale. VALUED AT $1,200. Restrictions apply: Valid Mon-Wed and after Noon on Sundays when space is permitted. Call course for tee times a maximum of 2 days in advance; reference certificate number and restrictions when booking. Must present certificate at check in, course specific courtesy fee may/will apply. Check with golf shop when making tee time. Expires 1/31/2027. DONATED BY TROON GOLF.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Eagle Mountain. VALUED AT $800. Restrictions apply: Valid Mon-Wed and after Noon on Sundays when space is permitted. Call course for tee times a maximum of 2 days in advance; reference certificate number and restrictions when booking. Must present certificate at check in, course specific courtesy fee may/will apply. Check with golf shop when making tee time. Expires 1/31/2027. DONATED BY TROON GOLF.
Starting bid
Add this numbered, limited-edition print to your baseball memorabilia collection! VALUED AT $1,000. Print is 221 out of 525, photographic print on 100# uncoated paper, individually hand-signed by Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo. Each print is authenticated with an MLB authentication hologram. Dimensions: 24x19.75". Donated by the Arizona Diamondbacks. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.
Starting bid
Enjoy your hometown team (or your out-of-town favorite) up close! Four Dugout Box Tickets for one 2026 Backs regular season home game. VALUED AT $600 The bearer will receive four (4) tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including: 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19 and 9/20. Postseason games not available. Certificate expires at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Food and beverages are not included. This certificate has no cash value and is non-negotiable. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
MLB authenticated Corbin Carroll autographed bat. VALUED AT $500. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.
Starting bid
Hand-signed Manny Machado Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.
Starting bid
Hand-signed Paul Konerko Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.
Starting bid
Hand-signed Kevin Pillar Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.
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