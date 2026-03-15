Cooperstown Silent Auction Items

Add this numbered, limited-edition print to your baseball memorabilia collection! VALUED AT $1,000. Print is 221 out of 525, photographic print on 100# uncoated paper, individually hand-signed by Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo. Each print is authenticated with an MLB authentication hologram. Dimensions: 24x19.75". Donated by the Arizona Diamondbacks. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder .