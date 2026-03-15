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About this event

Sales closed

Cooperstown Silent Auction Items

Pick-up location

Scottsdale, AZ, USA

Golf Foursome at Troon North item
Golf Foursome at Troon North item
Golf Foursome at Troon North item
Golf Foursome at Troon North
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Troon North Scottsdale. VALUED AT $1,200. Restrictions apply: Valid Mon-Wed and after Noon on Sundays when space is permitted. Call course for tee times a maximum of 2 days in advance; reference certificate number and restrictions when booking. Must present certificate at check in, course specific courtesy fee may/will apply. Check with golf shop when making tee time. Expires 1/31/2027. DONATED BY TROON GOLF.

Golf Foursome at Eagle Mountain item
Golf Foursome at Eagle Mountain item
Golf Foursome at Eagle Mountain
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Eagle Mountain. VALUED AT $800. Restrictions apply: Valid Mon-Wed and after Noon on Sundays when space is permitted. Call course for tee times a maximum of 2 days in advance; reference certificate number and restrictions when booking. Must present certificate at check in, course specific courtesy fee may/will apply. Check with golf shop when making tee time. Expires 1/31/2027. DONATED BY TROON GOLF.

Limited Edition Autographed Diamondbacks All Star Print item
Limited Edition Autographed Diamondbacks All Star Print item
Limited Edition Autographed Diamondbacks All Star Print
$150

Starting bid

Add this numbered, limited-edition print to your baseball memorabilia collection! VALUED AT $1,000. Print is 221 out of 525, photographic print on 100# uncoated paper, individually hand-signed by Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo. Each print is authenticated with an MLB authentication hologram. Dimensions: 24x19.75". Donated by the Arizona Diamondbacks. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona.  If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.

Diamondbacks Dugout Seats for Four item
Diamondbacks Dugout Seats for Four item
Diamondbacks Dugout Seats for Four
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy your hometown team (or your out-of-town favorite) up close! Four Dugout Box Tickets for one 2026 Backs regular season home game. VALUED AT $600 The bearer will receive four (4) tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including: 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19 and 9/20. Postseason games not available. Certificate expires at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Food and beverages are not included. This certificate has no cash value and is non-negotiable. Subject to availability.

Corbin Carroll Autographed Bat item
Corbin Carroll Autographed Bat item
Corbin Carroll Autographed Bat item
Corbin Carroll Autographed Bat
$150

Starting bid

MLB authenticated Corbin Carroll autographed bat. VALUED AT $500. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona.  If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.

Manny Machado Autographed Baseball Bat item
Manny Machado Autographed Baseball Bat
$400

Starting bid

Hand-signed Manny Machado Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona.  If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.

Paul Konerko Autographed Baseball Bat item
Paul Konerko Autographed Baseball Bat
$200

Starting bid

Hand-signed Paul Konerko Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona.  If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.

Kevin Pillar Autographed Baseball Bat item
Kevin Pillar Autographed Baseball Bat
$100

Starting bid

Hand-signed Kevin Pillar Autographed Baseball Bat. Authenticated by MVP Sports Group. For physical items, pickup will be arranged in Scottsdale, Arizona.  If you wish to bid on a physical item and you do not reside in the Phoenix metro area, shipping can be arranged at the complete expense of the bidder.

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