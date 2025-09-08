Coping Together Staff Fundraiser Tickets

9436 W Steger Rd

Frankfort, IL 60423, USA

Staff Ticket
$50

Required for all staff attending. Each staff member will receive $50 in fundraiser credit to spend at the event for raffle tickets/silent aution.

Guest Ticket - Adult
$50

Discounted ticket (50% savings) for an adult guest attending with a staff member. One discounted ticket per staff member.

Guest Ticket - Child
$25

Discounted ticket (50% savings) for a child guest attending with a staff member. One discounted ticket per staff member.

Giant Jenga Tournament
$25

Add this to your ticket purchase to join the fun! Teams are made up of 2 players. Each team entry is $25, in addition to admission tickets. 🏆 Winner takes home a cash prize!

Add a donation for Coping Together

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!