Coppell Lacrosse 2026 Spring Raffle

About this raffle
One ticket into the raffle drawing. A simple way to support the program and take a shot at the big prize.
Two tickets into the raffle drawing.
Five tickets into the raffle drawing. A great value for those who want to make a bigger impact on the program.
10 tickets into the raffle drawing. This bundle helps support player development, equipment, and program events for athletes across our community.
12 tickets into the raffle drawing.
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