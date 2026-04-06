Coppell Lacrosse Association Inc

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Coppell Lacrosse Association Inc

About this raffle

Coppell Lacrosse 2026 Spring Raffle

Single Entry: One chance of winning
$15

One ticket into the raffle drawing. A simple way to support the program and take a shot at the big prize.

2 Ticket Bundle
$25
This includes 2 tickets

Two tickets into the raffle drawing.

5 Ticket Bundle
$50
This includes 5 tickets

Five tickets into the raffle drawing. A great value for those who want to make a bigger impact on the program.

10 Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 10 tickets

10 tickets into the raffle drawing. This bundle helps support player development, equipment, and program events for athletes across our community.

12 Ticket Bundle
$120
This includes 12 tickets

12 tickets into the raffle drawing.

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