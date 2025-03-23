CC Quarterback Club Fan Shop

USPS SHIPPING
$10

$10 Flat Shipping Fee

* NEW * CC BULLDAWGS Blanket
$40

NEW 2025 Bulldawgs Blanket $40

Limited Supply

* NEW* Adult "DAWGS" Hoodie (No AL)
$30

Black Adult Hoodie

AL OUT OF STOCK

Sizes AS - A4XL

*NEW* Youth Hoodie
$20

NEW Black Hoodie

Sizes YS - YL







SIzes YS - YL

//NEW// "DAWG NATION"
$30

3 x 5 DAWG NATION single sided flag

CC FLAG (3x5) ** NEW ITEM **
$45

CC 3 x 5 Flag

Printed On Both Sides

Durable Polyester with three grommets

// Limited Quantity //


"DAWG" 3 x 5 Flag **NEW ITEM**
$45

DAWG 3 x 5 Flag

Heavy Duty Polyester and Plastic

Printed on Both Sides

NEW - "DAWG" 3 x 5 Single-Sided Flag
$30

DAWG 3 x 5 Flag

Printed on One Sides

Polyester

DAWG CAR FLAG ** NEW ITEM **
$15

DAWG Car Flag

Heavy Duty Polyester and Plastic

Printed on Both Sides

"CC DAWG NATION" Car Flag ""NEW ITEM"
$15

CC DAWG NATION Car Flag

Heavy Duty Polyester and Plastic

Printed on Both Sides

CC CAR FLAG ** NEW ITEM **
$15

CC Car Flag

Heavy Duty Polyester and Plastic

Printed on Both Sides

PRE-SEASON SPECIAL - Black LS Dri-Fit "DAWGS" Shirt
$15

Blue Long Sleeve Dri Fit "DAWGS"
Available in Size AL - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout

PRE-SEASON SPECIAL Blue LS Dri Fit "DAWGS" Shirt
$15

Blue Long Sleeve Dri Fit "DAWGS"
Available in Size AL - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout

PRE-SEASON SPECIAL Black LS "DAWG FOOTBALL" Coaches DriFit
$15

Black Long Sleeve Dri Fit "DAWG FOOTBAL"

Coaches Shirt

Available in Size AS - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout

PRE-SEASON SPECIAL Grey LS "DAWG FOOTBALL" Coaches DriFit
$15

Grey Long Sleeve Dri Fit "DAWG FOOTBAL"

Coaches Shirt

Available in Size AS - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout

Black Youth "DAWG" Cotton T-Shirt
$12

Black Youth "DAWG" Cotton T-Shirt
Available in Sizes YS - YL

*Select Size at Checkout

Black Adult "DAWG" Cotton T-Shirt
$15

Black Adult "DAWG" Cotton T-Shirt
Available in Sizes AS - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout


Youth Lt Weight Grey "COVE DAWGS" T-shirt
$12

Youth Lt Weight Grey "COVE DAWGS" T-shirt

Available in Sizes YS - YXL

*Select Size at Checkout

Adult Lt Weight Grey "COVE DAWGS" T-shirt
$15

Adult Lt Weight Grey "COVE DAWGS" T-shirt

Available in Sizes AS - A4XL

*Select Size at Checkout

Grey "CC DAWG NATION" Hoodie (Youth)
$10

Grey "CC DAWG NATION" Hoodie (Youth)
Available in Size YM & YXL ONLY
*select size @ checkout

"SOCCER SHIELD" Car Flag "NEW ITEM"
$15

SOCCER SHIELD Car Flag

Heavy Duty Polyester and Plastic

Printed on Both Sides

WINDOW DECALS
$5

"DAWG NATION" & "DAWGS" TRANSFER DECALS

$5 each

SOCCER STICKERS 2 for $5
$5

BULLDAWG SOCCER STICKERS

2 for $5

*Select Sticker Style at Checkout

SOCCER STICKERS $3 Each
$3

BULLDAWG SOCCER STICKERS

$3 Each

*Select Sticker Style at Checkout

FlexFit Caps
$20

FlexFit Caps
*Select Color, Size and Logo @ Checkout

SM/MED or MED/LG or LG/XLG

"CC" Beenie
$10

Knit CC Beenie
*Select Color @ Checkout

CC VISORS
$15

Blue, Black of Grey

CC Visors

"CC" Ear Muffs
$10

Lightweight CC Ear Muffs
*Select Color @ Checkout

