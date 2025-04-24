Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool's End of Year Raffle 2025

Ballet & Pilates by Victoria Gift Certificate
$5
1 month adult classes $250 value Expires 12/31/2025
Colleen Torres Photography - 15 minute session
$5
15 minute photo session with Colleen Torres Photography
$100 Blue Water Seafood Gift Certificate
$5
$100 Blue Water Seafood Gift Certificate 12914 FM 1960 West, Houston 6107 FM 1960 West, Houston 4921 FM 2920 Rd, Spring
Copperfield Bowl
$5
Coupon for 2 hours and shoes for 4 Copperfield Bowl 15615 Glen Chase, Houston Not valid Friday and Saturday after 6pm Expires 5/31/2026
Kanga's Fun Birthday Party
$5
Birthday Party for 8 children, value $299 Cypress Location Expiration 5/15/2026
$100 Lazy Dog Gift Card
$5
Lazy Dog Card Expires December 31, 2025
Little Beakers $25 for Camp or Birthday Party
$5
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids 13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress 26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
Little Beakers $50 for Camp or Birthday Party
$5
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids 13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress 26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
$100 Houston Swim Club & Basket
$5
Swim Lessons Expires May 2026
Little Explorers Lab
$5
5 Visit Lab Passes Expires 10/31/2025
Zig Zag Ride On Car- No Batteries, Gears or Pedal
$5
Pink plasma car $50 value
Dig World - 4 general admission tickets
$5
Dig World, located at Katy Mills Mall, is a construction themed adventure park where kids and adults can operate REAL equipment such as excavators, skid steers, UTVs and more! value $130.00
Ballet & Pilates by Victoria Gift Certificate
$5
1 month dance tuition $125 value Expires 12/31/2025
Houston Museum of Natural Science
$5
One Year Family Level Membership for up to six people! (2 adults and up to 4 kids) Members receive free unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs and museum store. This item is valued at $125
Add a donation for Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!