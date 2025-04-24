Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool's End of Year Raffle 2025

One Year Family Level Membership for up to six people! (2 adults and up to 4 kids) Members receive free unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs and museum store. This item is valued at $125

One Year Family Level Membership for up to six people! (2 adults and up to 4 kids) Members receive free unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs and museum store. This item is valued at $125

More details...