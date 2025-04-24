Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool's End of Year Raffle 2025
Ballet & Pilates by Victoria Gift Certificate
$5
1 month adult classes
$250 value
Expires 12/31/2025
1 month adult classes
$250 value
Expires 12/31/2025
Colleen Torres Photography - 15 minute session
$5
15 minute photo session with Colleen Torres Photography
15 minute photo session with Colleen Torres Photography
$100 Blue Water Seafood Gift Certificate
$5
$100 Blue Water Seafood Gift Certificate
12914 FM 1960 West, Houston
6107 FM 1960 West, Houston
4921 FM 2920 Rd, Spring
$100 Blue Water Seafood Gift Certificate
12914 FM 1960 West, Houston
6107 FM 1960 West, Houston
4921 FM 2920 Rd, Spring
Copperfield Bowl
$5
Coupon for 2 hours and shoes for 4
Copperfield Bowl 15615 Glen Chase, Houston
Not valid Friday and Saturday after 6pm
Expires 5/31/2026
Coupon for 2 hours and shoes for 4
Copperfield Bowl 15615 Glen Chase, Houston
Not valid Friday and Saturday after 6pm
Expires 5/31/2026
Kanga's Fun Birthday Party
$5
Birthday Party for 8 children, value $299
Cypress Location
Expiration 5/15/2026
Birthday Party for 8 children, value $299
Cypress Location
Expiration 5/15/2026
$100 Lazy Dog Gift Card
$5
Lazy Dog Card
Expires December 31, 2025
Lazy Dog Card
Expires December 31, 2025
Little Beakers $25 for Camp or Birthday Party
$5
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids
13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress
26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids
13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress
26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
Little Beakers $50 for Camp or Birthday Party
$5
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids
13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress
26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
Little Beakers Science Lab for Kids
13040 Louetta Rd, Suite 226, Cypress
26803 Hanna Rd, Unit 507, Oak Ridge North
$100 Houston Swim Club & Basket
$5
Swim Lessons
Expires May 2026
Swim Lessons
Expires May 2026
Little Explorers Lab
$5
5 Visit Lab Passes
Expires 10/31/2025
5 Visit Lab Passes
Expires 10/31/2025
Zig Zag Ride On Car- No Batteries, Gears or Pedal
$5
Pink plasma car
$50 value
Pink plasma car
$50 value
Dig World - 4 general admission tickets
$5
Dig World, located at Katy Mills Mall, is a construction themed adventure park where kids and adults can operate REAL equipment such as excavators, skid steers, UTVs and more!
value $130.00
Dig World, located at Katy Mills Mall, is a construction themed adventure park where kids and adults can operate REAL equipment such as excavators, skid steers, UTVs and more!
value $130.00
Ballet & Pilates by Victoria Gift Certificate
$5
1 month dance tuition
$125 value
Expires 12/31/2025
1 month dance tuition
$125 value
Expires 12/31/2025
Houston Museum of Natural Science
$5
One Year Family Level Membership for up to six people! (2 adults and up to 4 kids) Members receive free unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs and museum store. This item is valued at $125
One Year Family Level Membership for up to six people! (2 adults and up to 4 kids) Members receive free unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs and museum store. This item is valued at $125
Add a donation for Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!