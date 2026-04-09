Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool's Silent Auction - 2025/26

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Starting bid
Four (4) 2-hour general admission tickets ($120.00 value)
5000 Katy Mills Blvd., Suite 455 Katy, TX 77494
digworldnation.com
Starting bid
Family Certificate - 2 adults + 3 children ($239.00 value)
Redeem by 10/9/2026
The Houston Zoo is located at 6200 Hermann Park Drive
houstonzoo.org
Starting bid
One-year Family Membership for up to six people! (($125.00 value)
5555 Hermann Park Dr. Houston, TX 77030
hmns.org
Starting bid
Our "Day at the Beach" Basket is valued at $190.00
Basket includes:
(1) Beach Tote
(1) Neutrogena Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
(2) Toddler Bucket Hats UPF 50+
(2) Butterfly Kites in carry case
(2) Bubble Gun Machines w/ Bubbles
(2) Beach Towels
(1) Sand Toy Set
(2) pair of children's sunglasses
(3) Beach Balls, assorted sizes
(1) 3-pack animal swim rings
(2) water bottles
(1) Puddle Jumper
Starting bid
Our "Road Trip" Basket is valued at $210.00
Basket includes:
(1) Foldable Car Organizer
(1) 2-pack 9x12 Sketch Pads
(1) 24ct. Crayola Twistable Crayons
(1) Toddler Travel Potty
(1) 4-pack Bento Snack Containers
(1) Double-sided 8-pack wipe & write activity mats
(2) Fleece child-sized blankets
(1) Travel case of Magnetic Toys
(1) Headrest Car Tablet Holder
(4) LCD Writing Tablets
(1) Road Trip Game
(90) prepackaged snacks
Starting bid
Our "Rainy Day Fun" Basket is valued at $486.00
Basket includes:
(1) Bug Activity, from Play Street Museum
(1) Engineer Activity, from Play Street Museum
(1) Hopscotch Rings Game
(1) "Cozy Homes of Furry Friends" Sticker Book
(1) "Beach Day" Sticker Book
(1) "Let's Go to School" Sticker Book
(1) 6-pack Mosaic Sticker Art
(1) 39 pc. Paint Sponges
(1) 4-pack No Spill Paint Cups
(1) Kids Washable Painting Set
(1) Glow in the Dark Science Lab STEM Experiment Kit
(1) Extreme Geyser Tube Science Kit
(1) 3-in-1 Balance Scooter Board
(1) 12 ct. Washable Tempera Paint Sticks
(1) STEM Translucent Cubes w/ Activity Cards
(1) Crayola Coloring Art Case w/ Washable Markers & Coloring Pages
Houston Toy Museum Admission for Four (4) ($64.00 value)
321 W. 19th St., Suite C Houston, TX 77008
houstontoymuseum.com
Kanga's Indoor Playground 10 visit multi-pass ($129.00 value)
11037 FM 1960 Rd. W. Houston, TTX 77095 (Cypress location ONLY)
kangasplaycenter.com
Play Street Museum Admission for Two (2) ($28.00 value)
25712 Northwest Fwy Suite E, Cypress, TX 77429
psmcypress.com
5 day play pass to Kidtastic Park
25410 US-290 Suite B-8, Cypress, TX 77429
Starting bid
Our "Crayola Fun" Basket is valued at $275.00
Basket includes:
(1) Crayola See-Thru Easel
(1) Crayola Mini-Magnetic PIP-Tiles 24 pcs.
(1) 65 pc. set Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils Drawing Kit
(1) Crayola Marker Airbrush
(1) Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Glam Kit
(1) pack of 50 pcs. Color Wonder Blank Sheets
(16) Crayola Globbles
(1) Crayola Washable Chalk Collection (64 ct.)
(1) Crayola Magic Light Brush
(1) Crayola Spill-Proof Washable Paint
(1) Crayola Silly Scent Smashup colored pencils (12 ct.)
(1) Crayola Silly Scent Smashup markers (10 ct.)
(1) Crayola Washable Pip-Squeaks Coloring Set
(1) Crayola Super Tips Coloring Art Set
(1) Crayola Glitter PIP Block Playset
Color Me Mine Studio Fee for Two (2) ($20.00 value)
25712 Northwest Fwy Suite C, Cypress, TX 77429
cypress.colormemine.com
Starting bid
Our "Day at the Park" Basket is valued at $315.00
Basket includes:
(1) Collapsible/Foldable Wagon
(10 pair of kid's binoculars
(1) Bocce Ball Set with carrying case
(1) Nerf Mini Sports Ball Set
(2) Butterfly Kites
(1) Twin Pack of Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
(1) Mini First Aid Kit (110 pcs.)
(1) Backpack Cooler
(1) Bubble Machine
(1) Super Large Waterproof Picnic Blanket
(1) Portable Bluetooth Speaker
(2) Walkie Talkies
(2) Telescopic Butterfly Nets
(10 Crayola Ultimate Washable Chalk Collection (64 ct.)
Bear Creek Roller Rink Admission for Four (4) ($88.00 value)
Include 4-skate rentals, 1-pizza and 1-pitcher of soda, expires 12/2026
bearcreekskate.com
Starting bid
Our "Backyard Water Fun" Basket is valued at $415.00
Basket includes:
(1) 10x10 Pop-Up Canopy
(2) Folding Camp Chairs w/ cup holder
(1) 59" Windmill Water Sprinkler
(1) Sprinkler Splash Pad
(1) Nerf Super Soaker Bottle Burst Trio
(2) Beach Towels
(18 pcs.) Reusable Water Balloons
(1) Twin Pack of Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve Family Annual Pass ($199.95 value)
5440 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396
houstonaquariumtx.com
Starting bid
Kate Spade Thompson Street Satchel Bag, $155.00
Kate Spade Bifold Wallet, $59.00
Kendra Scott Tatum Gold Short Pendant Necklace, $65.00
Blue Water Seafood - (4) $25 gift certificates, $100.00
Ballet & Pilates by Victoria, 1 week unlimited Pilates & Reformer, $40.00
Ballet & Pilates by Victoria, 1 month children's dance, $85.00
Total Value $504.00
Starting bid
12205 Fry Road - Cypress, TX 77433
blackhorsegolfclub.com
Expires April 25, 2027
Valued at $400.00
Starting bid
Valued at $129
Bear Creek/Copperfield 15544 Ridge Park Drive Houston, TX 77095
Unlimited Classes with included FREE childcare Monday-Saturday 8:30am & 0:30am
Expires 12/21/2026
Starting bid
Valued at $129
Bear Creek/Copperfield 15544 Ridge Park Drive Houston, TX 77095
Unlimited Classes with included FREE childcare Monday-Saturday 8:30am & 0:30am
Expires 12/21/2026
Starting bid
1.5 hour party for 1-15 children
Huffmeister Location 11707 Huffmeister Rd. Houston, TX 77095
cypressacademy.com
$265.00 value
Starting bid
1.5 hour party for 11-20 children
Huffmeister Location 11707 Huffmeister Rd. Houston, TX 77095
cypressacademy.com
$280.00 value
Starting bid
Appx. value $100.00
Expires September 21, 2026
Tickets may be used for Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II or Hot Corner Seating locations for 1 game in the 2026 season
Starting bid
4 ticket Lower Box Infield, Section 113, Row 10, Seats 1-4
Sunday 5/31/2026 at 1:10pm vs. Brewers
Parking Pass Lot A, Daikin Park
$675.00 value
Starting bid
$100 Lazy Dog Gift Card
(6) Star Cinema Movie Admissions
Starting bid
May be used for admission for either adults or children (ages 3 & up) The tickets are valid for a single day use, any day during their 2026 Fall Festival. Their 2026 Fall Festival will run from 9/12/26-11/8/26, weekends only. dewberryfarm.com
7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423
$170.00 value
Starting bid
Coupon for 1 Pizza Pack. (1.5 hours of bowling on one lane, 1 Large 1-topping pizza, 1 pitcher of soda and shoe rental for up to 6) Not valid Fridays and Saturdays after 6pm
15615 Glen Chase Houston, TX copperfieldbowl.com
(6) Star Cinema Movie Admissions
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