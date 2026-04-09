Hosted by

Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

Copperfield Church Weekday Preschool's Silent Auction - 2025/26

Pick-up location

8350 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095, USA

Dig World item
Dig World
$40

Starting bid

Four (4) 2-hour general admission tickets ($120.00 value)

5000 Katy Mills Blvd., Suite 455 Katy, TX 77494

digworldnation.com


Houston Zoo Membership item
Houston Zoo Membership
$75

Starting bid

Family Certificate - 2 adults + 3 children ($239.00 value)

Redeem by 10/9/2026

The Houston Zoo is located at 6200 Hermann Park Drive

houstonzoo.org


Houston Museum of Natural Science item
Houston Museum of Natural Science
$40

Starting bid

One-year Family Membership for up to six people! (($125.00 value)

5555 Hermann Park Dr. Houston, TX 77030

hmns.org


"Day at the Beach" Basket - Lamb Class 18+ months to Young 2 item
"Day at the Beach" Basket - Lamb Class 18+ months to Young 2
$75

Starting bid

Our "Day at the Beach" Basket is valued at $190.00

Basket includes:

(1) Beach Tote

(1) Neutrogena Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

(2) Toddler Bucket Hats UPF 50+

(2) Butterfly Kites in carry case

(2) Bubble Gun Machines w/ Bubbles

(2) Beach Towels

(1) Sand Toy Set

(2) pair of children's sunglasses

(3) Beach Balls, assorted sizes

(1) 3-pack animal swim rings

(2) water bottles

(1) Puddle Jumper

"Road Trip" Basket - Bee Class Older 2's item
"Road Trip" Basket - Bee Class Older 2's
$75

Starting bid

Our "Road Trip" Basket is valued at $210.00

Basket includes:

(1) Foldable Car Organizer

(1) 2-pack 9x12 Sketch Pads

(1) 24ct. Crayola Twistable Crayons

(1) Toddler Travel Potty

(1) 4-pack Bento Snack Containers

(1) Double-sided 8-pack wipe & write activity mats

(2) Fleece child-sized blankets

(1) Travel case of Magnetic Toys

(1) Headrest Car Tablet Holder

(4) LCD Writing Tablets

(1) Road Trip Game

(90) prepackaged snacks



"Rainy Day Fun" Basket - Monkey Class 3day3's item
"Rainy Day Fun" Basket - Monkey Class 3day3's
$125

Starting bid

Our "Rainy Day Fun" Basket is valued at $486.00

Basket includes:

(1) Bug Activity, from Play Street Museum

(1) Engineer Activity, from Play Street Museum

(1) Hopscotch Rings Game

(1) "Cozy Homes of Furry Friends" Sticker Book

(1) "Beach Day" Sticker Book

(1) "Let's Go to School" Sticker Book

(1) 6-pack Mosaic Sticker Art

(1) 39 pc. Paint Sponges

(1) 4-pack No Spill Paint Cups

(1) Kids Washable Painting Set

(1) Glow in the Dark Science Lab STEM Experiment Kit

(1) Extreme Geyser Tube Science Kit

(1) 3-in-1 Balance Scooter Board

(1) 12 ct. Washable Tempera Paint Sticks

(1) STEM Translucent Cubes w/ Activity Cards

(1) Crayola Coloring Art Case w/ Washable Markers & Coloring Pages

Houston Toy Museum Admission for Four (4) ($64.00 value)

321 W. 19th St., Suite C Houston, TX 77008

houstontoymuseum.com

Kanga's Indoor Playground 10 visit multi-pass ($129.00 value)

11037 FM 1960 Rd. W. Houston, TTX 77095 (Cypress location ONLY)

kangasplaycenter.com

Play Street Museum Admission for Two (2) ($28.00 value)

25712 Northwest Fwy Suite E, Cypress, TX 77429

psmcypress.com

5 day play pass to Kidtastic Park

25410 US-290 Suite B-8, Cypress, TX 77429



"Crayola Fun" Basket - Bunny Class 4day3's item
"Crayola Fun" Basket - Bunny Class 4day3's
$100

Starting bid

Our "Crayola Fun" Basket is valued at $275.00

Basket includes:

(1) Crayola See-Thru Easel

(1) Crayola Mini-Magnetic PIP-Tiles 24 pcs.

(1) 65 pc. set Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils Drawing Kit

(1) Crayola Marker Airbrush

(1) Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Glam Kit

(1) pack of 50 pcs. Color Wonder Blank Sheets

(16) Crayola Globbles

(1) Crayola Washable Chalk Collection (64 ct.)

(1) Crayola Magic Light Brush

(1) Crayola Spill-Proof Washable Paint

(1) Crayola Silly Scent Smashup colored pencils (12 ct.)

(1) Crayola Silly Scent Smashup markers (10 ct.)

(1) Crayola Washable Pip-Squeaks Coloring Set

(1) Crayola Super Tips Coloring Art Set

(1) Crayola Glitter PIP Block Playset

Color Me Mine Studio Fee for Two (2) ($20.00 value)

25712 Northwest Fwy Suite C, Cypress, TX 77429

cypress.colormemine.com



"Day at the Park" Basket - Fox Class 4day4's item
"Day at the Park" Basket - Fox Class 4day4's
$100

Starting bid

Our "Day at the Park" Basket is valued at $315.00

Basket includes:

(1) Collapsible/Foldable Wagon

(10 pair of kid's binoculars

(1) Bocce Ball Set with carrying case

(1) Nerf Mini Sports Ball Set

(2) Butterfly Kites

(1) Twin Pack of Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen SPF 50

(1) Mini First Aid Kit (110 pcs.)

(1) Backpack Cooler

(1) Bubble Machine

(1) Super Large Waterproof Picnic Blanket

(1) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

(2) Walkie Talkies

(2) Telescopic Butterfly Nets

(10 Crayola Ultimate Washable Chalk Collection (64 ct.)

Bear Creek Roller Rink Admission for Four (4) ($88.00 value)

Include 4-skate rentals, 1-pizza and 1-pitcher of soda, expires 12/2026

bearcreekskate.com

"Backyard Water Fun" Basket - Bear Class Bridge item
"Backyard Water Fun" Basket - Bear Class Bridge
$150

Starting bid

Our "Backyard Water Fun" Basket is valued at $415.00

Basket includes:

(1) 10x10 Pop-Up Canopy

(2) Folding Camp Chairs w/ cup holder

(1) 59" Windmill Water Sprinkler

(1) Sprinkler Splash Pad

(1) Nerf Super Soaker Bottle Burst Trio

(2) Beach Towels

(18 pcs.) Reusable Water Balloons

(1) Twin Pack of Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen SPF 50

Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve Family Annual Pass ($199.95 value)

5440 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396

houstonaquariumtx.com

All About Mom! item
All About Mom!
$125

Starting bid

Kate Spade Thompson Street Satchel Bag, $155.00

Kate Spade Bifold Wallet, $59.00

Kendra Scott Tatum Gold Short Pendant Necklace, $65.00

Blue Water Seafood - (4) $25 gift certificates, $100.00

Ballet & Pilates by Victoria, 1 week unlimited Pilates & Reformer, $40.00

Ballet & Pilates by Victoria, 1 month children's dance, $85.00

Total Value $504.00

Black Horse Golf Club - 4 complimentary rounds item
Black Horse Golf Club - 4 complimentary rounds
$125

Starting bid

12205 Fry Road - Cypress, TX 77433

blackhorsegolfclub.com

Expires April 25, 2027

Valued at $400.00

Jazzercise One Month Unlimited Classes item
Jazzercise One Month Unlimited Classes
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $129

Bear Creek/Copperfield 15544 Ridge Park Drive Houston, TX 77095

Unlimited Classes with included FREE childcare Monday-Saturday 8:30am & 0:30am

Expires 12/21/2026

Jazzercise One Month Unlimited Classes item
Jazzercise One Month Unlimited Classes
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $129

Bear Creek/Copperfield 15544 Ridge Park Drive Houston, TX 77095

Unlimited Classes with included FREE childcare Monday-Saturday 8:30am & 0:30am

Expires 12/21/2026

Cypress Academy Ninja Birthday Party item
Cypress Academy Ninja Birthday Party
$75

Starting bid

1.5 hour party for 1-15 children

Huffmeister Location 11707 Huffmeister Rd. Houston, TX 77095

cypressacademy.com

$265.00 value

Cypress Academy Birthday Party item
Cypress Academy Birthday Party
$100

Starting bid

1.5 hour party for 11-20 children

Huffmeister Location 11707 Huffmeister Rd. Houston, TX 77095

cypressacademy.com

$280.00 value

Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 4 tickets for a game item
Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 4 tickets for a game
$40

Starting bid

Appx. value $100.00

Expires September 21, 2026

Tickets may be used for Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II or Hot Corner Seating locations for 1 game in the 2026 season

Houston Astros - 4 tickets item
Houston Astros - 4 tickets
$175

Starting bid

4 ticket Lower Box Infield, Section 113, Row 10, Seats 1-4

Sunday 5/31/2026 at 1:10pm vs. Brewers

Parking Pass Lot A, Daikin Park

$675.00 value

Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$75

Starting bid

$100 Lazy Dog Gift Card

(6) Star Cinema Movie Admissions

4 tickets to Dewberry Farm item
4 tickets to Dewberry Farm
$45

Starting bid

May be used for admission for either adults or children (ages 3 & up) The tickets are valid for a single day use, any day during their 2026 Fall Festival. Their 2026 Fall Festival will run from 9/12/26-11/8/26, weekends only. dewberryfarm.com

7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

$170.00 value


Pizza, Bowling and a Movie!! item
Pizza, Bowling and a Movie!!
$30

Starting bid

Coupon for 1 Pizza Pack. (1.5 hours of bowling on one lane, 1 Large 1-topping pizza, 1 pitcher of soda and shoe rental for up to 6) Not valid Fridays and Saturdays after 6pm

15615 Glen Chase Houston, TX copperfieldbowl.com

(6) Star Cinema Movie Admissions


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!