COPS May 2026 CME Program

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About this event
Membership includes four CME programs/2 in-person dinners plus 2 webinars/for a total of 8 CME/May 2026 thru May 2027.
May CME dinner program only. Includes dinner and CME credits.
OPPA member resident fellows and medical students may attend the dinner and CME program at no charge.
Residents who are not OPPA members will be charged $25 for the CME dinner program.
Non-physician guests are welcome to attend the program but will be charged.
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