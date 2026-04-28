Central Oklahoma Psychiatric Society

Hosted by

Central Oklahoma Psychiatric Society

About this event

COPS May 2026 CME Program

2747 W Memorial Rd

Oklahoma City, OK 73134, USA

2026-2027 COPS Membership
$150

Membership includes four CME programs/2 in-person dinners plus 2 webinars/for a total of 8 CME/May 2026 thru May 2027.

May CME Program ONLY
$75

May CME dinner program only. Includes dinner and CME credits.

OPPA Member Resident Fellows and Medical Students
Free

OPPA member resident fellows and medical students may attend the dinner and CME program at no charge.

Non-OPPA Member Resident Fellows and Medical Students
$25

Residents who are not OPPA members will be charged $25 for the CME dinner program.

Non-physician dinner guest
$50

Non-physician guests are welcome to attend the program but will be charged.

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