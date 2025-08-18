Central Oklahoma Psychiatric Society

Central Oklahoma Psychiatric Society

COPS September 2025 CME Dinner Program

Saltgrass Steak House

2747 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134, USA

2025 PAID Membership Dues
Free

This CME program is FREE to those who paid their 2025 COPS membership dues in June 2025.

September CME Program ONLY
$75

September CME dinner program only. Includes 2 AMA PRA Category 1 CME Credit.

2025 COPS MEMBERSHIP
$100

September 1, 2025 - May 31, 2026 includes 3 CME programs/September CME dinner plus 2 webinars in December 2025 and February 2026 for a total of 6 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit.

OPPA Member Resident Fellow/Medical Student
Free

OPPA member resident fellows and medical students may attend the dinner CME program FREE.

Non-OPPA Member Resident Fellow
$25

Residents who are not OPPA members will be charged $25 for the CME dinner program.

Non-Physician Guests
$50

Non-physicians guests are welcome to attend the program but will be charged.

