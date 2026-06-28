St. James Service Club Inc. Membership

Family Membership valid till June 30, 2027 - When paying with Apple pay or Google pay, express checkout is enabled. That means the contact details recorded at the time of payment are being pulled from the Apple or Google pay app. The donor or buyer will therefore only need to answer any additional questions being asked on the form before proceeding to payment.

If you scroll to the payment module of the page, you can change the payment method from Apple/ Google pay to credit card or ACH/PAD. When you select either payment method, you will be asked to enter your contact details (name, email, address).