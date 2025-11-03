Why I Walk Ribbon

Add a personal touch to your Walk a Mile registration with a Why I Walk ribbon. Each ribbon gives you the opportunity to share your reason for walking, whether it’s for a loved one, for survivors, or to raise awareness.





Write your message, and we’ll display your ribbon at the event to honor the people and causes that inspire our community to take a stand against sexual violence.





Examples: “I walk for my mom.” “I walk for survivors.” “I walk for awareness.”