Sexual Assault Response Center

Sexual Assault Response Center

About this event

7022 Evans Town Center Blvd

Evans, GA 30809, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Logo prominently displayed at the top and center of event t-shirts and banners; recognition in press releases; listed as “Event Presented By;” speaking opportunity during event program; vendor space at event; includes 10 complimentary t-shirts.

Exclusive T-Shirt Sponsor
$3,000

Logo displayed exclusively on sleeve of event t-shirt; recognition during event; vendor space at event; 5 complimentary t-shirts

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

·  Logo on banners & T-shirts

·  Social media mentions

·  5 limited edition T-shirts

·  Press release recognition

Gold Sponsor
$500

Logo on t-shirts and social media; recognition during event; 2 complimentary t-shirts. 

Community Sponsor
$250

Recognition on event website and social media; 1 complimentary t-shirt. 

General Admission
Free

While admission is free, we encourage participants to purchase a $25 limited-edition t-shirt.

Purchase A T-Shirt
$25
Why I Walk Ribbon
$5

Why I Walk Ribbon
Add a personal touch to your Walk a Mile registration with a Why I Walk ribbon. Each ribbon gives you the opportunity to share your reason for walking, whether it’s for a loved one, for survivors, or to raise awareness.


Write your message, and we’ll display your ribbon at the event to honor the people and causes that inspire our community to take a stand against sexual violence.


Examples: “I walk for my mom.” “I walk for survivors.” “I walk for awareness.”

We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!