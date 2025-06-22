eventClosed

COPY 4th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Banquet

11475 FM1442

Orange, TX 77630, USA

Platinum
$2,500
Only 1 sponsor -Koozies featuring company’s Logo provided w/each drink. Will order enough to be given out during 2025-2026 small community events. -Your logo will stay on the website front page from the October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026 -Exclusive Front Center Platinum Table VIP for 8 with snacks -Announcement of your business and logo on: Facebook, Website, additionally on Facebook Invitation, Facebook Event banner, Event Emails. -Large Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Platinum
$2,500
Only 1 sponsor -Signature drink: 50 keepsake glasses with business logo -Your logo will stay on the website front page from the October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026 -Exclusive Front Center Platinum Table VIP for 8 with snacks. -Announcement of your business and logo on: Facebook, Website, additionally on Facebook Invitation, Facebook Event banner, Event Emails. -Large Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Gold
$2,000
Only 1 sponsor - Business logo at mystery box table on stage - Front Row Side Table VIP for 8 with snacks (next to the Platinum) -Announcement of your business and logo on Facebook & Website, -Medium Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Gold
$2,000
Only 1 sponsor -Taco sponsor: business logo at food table - Front Row Side Table VIP for 8 with snacks (next to the Platinum) -Announcement of your business and logo on Facebook & Website, -Medium Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Silver
$1,500
Only 1 sponsor -Spin the wheel sponsor: business logo at spin the wheel table & on 200- 250 bags -Front Row Side Table VIP for 8 with snacks (next to Gold Table) -Announcement of your business and logo on: Facebook, Website, -Medium Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Silver
$1,500
Only 1 sponsor -Dessert sponsor: business logo at dessert table -Front Row Side Table VIP for 8 with snacks (next to Gold Table) -Announcement of your business and logo on Facebook, Website -Medium Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Business logo at our check in-station -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -16 Raffle Tickets & 16 Drink Tickets
Bronze
$750
9 sponsor at this level Bronze Table VIP for 8 with snacks (2nd row) -Announcement of your business and logo on Facebook, Website, -Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -8 Raffle Tickets & 8 Drink Tickets
Purpe
$500
Purple Table for 8 (3rd row and back) -Announcement of your business and logo on Facebook -Business Logo on banner, as well as mentioned/promoted at event -Promotional material in attendee goodie bags *If provided* -Taco bar & Dessert -8 Raffle Tickets & 8 Drink Tickets
Individual Tickets
$50
Long tables in the back Includes 1 raffle ticket, goodie bag and a trip to the taco bar!

