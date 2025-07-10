2025 Key Leader Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Any high school student may register to be a student participant.
EARLY BIRD DEADLINE ENDS OCTOBER 3, 2025.
Price increases to $175 on October 4, 2025.
NOTE: YOU MUST HAVE ATTENDED A KEY LEADER WEEKEND PREVIOUSLY TO SELECT THIS OPTION. YOU WILL BE SENT AN APPLICATION FOR THE POSITION. A MAXIMUM OF 10 STUDENT FACILITATORS WILL BE SELECTED FROM THE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED.
Must be 21 or older to be an adult chaperone. Please contact Adrianne Hernandez @ [email protected] or Jeff Blasdel @ [email protected] before choosing this option.
