indiana district of kiwanis

indiana district of kiwanis

About this event

2025 Key Leader Registration

12635 W Tecumseh Bend Rd

Brookston, IN 47923, USA

Student Participant
$175

Any high school student may register to be a student participant.


EARLY BIRD DEADLINE ENDS OCTOBER 3, 2025.

Price increases to $175 on October 4, 2025.

Student Facilitator
$125

NOTE: YOU MUST HAVE ATTENDED A KEY LEADER WEEKEND PREVIOUSLY TO SELECT THIS OPTION. YOU WILL BE SENT AN APPLICATION FOR THE POSITION. A MAXIMUM OF 10 STUDENT FACILITATORS WILL BE SELECTED FROM THE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED.

Adult Chaperone
$1

Must be 21 or older to be an adult chaperone. Please contact Adrianne Hernandez @ [email protected] or Jeff Blasdel @ [email protected] before choosing this option.

