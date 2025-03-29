StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975

StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975

StarFire Robotics Summer Sale

Letter Keychains
$3
Sport your letter on your bag or keys. In a variety of colors. Touch base if you have a custom request!
Chicken Jockey Keychain or Bag Tag
$3
FIGHT! Fun Minecraft-Inspired baby zombie chicken jockey.
Texas Flag Flexi Key Chain item
Texas Flag Flexi Key Chain
$3
Show your Lonestar State Pride with this flexi fidget keychain. Approximately 3.75 x 2.75 inches
T-rex Puzzle Card item
T-rex Puzzle Card
$5
Numbered pieces to snap off and build your own dinosaur skeleton model!
Chicken Jockey Mini Model
$2
Unicorn Horns item
Unicorn Horns
$5
Gorgeous silk filament. Embrace the magic of your very own unicorn horn.
Impossible Passthrough Cone Fidget item
Impossible Passthrough Cone Fidget
$7
These super cool impossible passthrough fidgets are a mind bending way to keep your hands busy and look great on your desk!
Lidded Jar item
Lidded Jar
$7
lidded jar great for small collections.
Intricate Basket-Med item
Intricate Basket-Med
$10
Gorgeous silk color changing filament. apron 4 inch diameter
Intricate Basket-large
$12
Gorgeous silk color changing finish. Aprox diameter-6 inches
Hand Rolling Fidget Massager item
Hand Rolling Fidget Massager
$8
Roll, Fidget, Massage you hand with our most popular item! It's addictive and relaxing.
Rings in Various Sizes and Finishes item
Rings in Various Sizes and Finishes
$1
Small Vessels item
Small Vessels
$5
Variety of shapes of small intricate vessels.
Lego Inspired Head Snowball Maker item
Lego Inspired Head Snowball Maker
$5
Make lego figures in snow as statues or to throw!
Hexagon Color-Changing Fidget Toy item
Hexagon Color-Changing Fidget Toy
$7
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
Funko Pops (variety)
$5
Beaded Keychain/Bag Tags
$4
Touch base with custom requests for Wyatt!
Shipping
$7
All items are for local pick up but if we sell out, you can otherwise purchase an item, and we will happily ship it you.
