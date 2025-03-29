StarFire Robotics Summer Sale

Sport your letter on your bag or keys. In a variety of colors. Touch base if you have a custom request!
Sport your letter on your bag or keys. In a variety of colors. Touch base if you have a custom request!
Chicken Jockey Keychain or Bag Tag
$3
FIGHT! Fun Minecraft-Inspired baby zombie chicken jockey.
FIGHT! Fun Minecraft-Inspired baby zombie chicken jockey.
Texas Flag Flexi Key Chain
$3
Show your Lonestar State Pride with this flexi fidget keychain. Approximately 3.75 x 2.75 inches
Show your Lonestar State Pride with this flexi fidget keychain. Approximately 3.75 x 2.75 inches
T-rex Puzzle Card
$5
Numbered pieces to snap off and build your own dinosaur skeleton model!
Numbered pieces to snap off and build your own dinosaur skeleton model!
Chicken Jockey Mini Model
$2
Unicorn Horns
$5
Gorgeous silk filament. Embrace the magic of your very own unicorn horn.
Gorgeous silk filament. Embrace the magic of your very own unicorn horn.
Impossible Passthrough Cone Fidget
$7
These super cool impossible passthrough fidgets are a mind bending way to keep your hands busy and look great on your desk!
These super cool impossible passthrough fidgets are a mind bending way to keep your hands busy and look great on your desk!
Lidded Jar
$7
lidded jar great for small collections.
lidded jar great for small collections.
Intricate Basket-Med
$10
Gorgeous silk color changing filament. apron 4 inch diameter
Gorgeous silk color changing filament. apron 4 inch diameter
Intricate Basket-large
$12
Gorgeous silk color changing finish. Aprox diameter-6 inches
Gorgeous silk color changing finish. Aprox diameter-6 inches
Hand Rolling Fidget Massager
$8
Roll, Fidget, Massage you hand with our most popular item! It's addictive and relaxing.
Roll, Fidget, Massage you hand with our most popular item! It's addictive and relaxing.
Rings in Various Sizes and Finishes
$1
Small Vessels
$5
Variety of shapes of small intricate vessels.
Variety of shapes of small intricate vessels.
Lego Inspired Head Snowball Maker
$5
Make lego figures in snow as statues or to throw!
Make lego figures in snow as statues or to throw!
Hexagon Color-Changing Fidget Toy
$7
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
In gorgeous color-changing silk finishes, these fidget toys are mesmerizing and soothing! Available in several finishes based on availability. Approximately 4.25 inches wide. Note color options in order notes. (Shown in Black-Gold-Purple)
Funko Pops (variety)
$5
Beaded Keychain/Bag Tags
$4
Touch base with custom requests for Wyatt!
Touch base with custom requests for Wyatt!
Shipping
$7
All items are for local pick up but if we sell out, you can otherwise purchase an item, and we will happily ship it you.
All items are for local pick up but if we sell out, you can otherwise purchase an item, and we will happily ship it you.
Add a donation for StarFire Robotics- First Lego League Team #64975
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!