Power is in the Bag - LWV-NPC Fundraiser

$20

Let everyone know you’re not just carrying a bag—you’re carrying the movement.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

Don't Mess with Women Who Vote
$20

A fierce reminder that informed women at the polls are a force no one should underestimate.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

I Run on Caffeine and Civic Duty
$20

For the person juggling work, meetings, and the next election cycle. This one’s for the relentless doers who fuel change with coffee and purpose.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

In My Democracy Era
$20

A nod to your favorite pop culture eras with a civic twist. Because participating in democracy is always in style.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

Hot Girls Read Ballot Measures
$20

Smart is sexy, and civic engagement is the hottest accessory of the season.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

Your Vote is Our Legacy. Use it.
$20

A powerful tribute to the past and a bold reminder to shape the future, one vote at a time.

Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted

Stars and Stripes Patriotic Card
$5

Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.

Celebrate Freedom Card
$5

Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.

American Spirit
$5

Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.

Thank You for Your Service
$5

Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.

USPS Mail Delivery (REQUIRED UNLESS LOCAL PICKUP)
$6

Shipping and Handling for US customers via USPS per address. We will allow local pickup to those who live in/near Aurora, Ohio. You must contact us to arrange for pick up at [email protected].

