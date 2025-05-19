Power is in the Bag - LWV-NPC Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Let everyone know you’re not just carrying a bag—you’re carrying the movement.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
A fierce reminder that informed women at the polls are a force no one should underestimate.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
For the person juggling work, meetings, and the next election cycle. This one’s for the relentless doers who fuel change with coffee and purpose.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
A nod to your favorite pop culture eras with a civic twist. Because participating in democracy is always in style.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
Smart is sexy, and civic engagement is the hottest accessory of the season.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
A powerful tribute to the past and a bold reminder to shape the future, one vote at a time.
Machine Washable
12.2"x14.2" with 8.7" handle straps
non-gusseted
Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.
Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.
Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.
Celebrate civic spirit in style with these limited edition handmade patriotic cards, crafted with care and purpose. Featuring designs with timeless flair, these cards are perfect for thanking volunteers, sending notes to elected officials, or simply sharing a little love for democracy.
Shipping and Handling for US customers via USPS per address. We will allow local pickup to those who live in/near Aurora, Ohio. You must contact us to arrange for pick up at [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!