{Sponsor & Vendor Application} Winter TLI

6 Foot Table & 2 Chairs; Lunch and Snacks for one (1) guest.
Vendor Table + Meal Package for 2
$100
6 Foot Table & 2 Chairs; Lunch and Snacks for two (2) guests.
Event BRONZE Sponsor
$50
Admission for up to 1 guest,
VIP Seating during event,
Special Recognition during event,
Includes Lunch and Snacks.
Event SILVER Sponsor
$100
Admission for up to 2 guests,
VIP Seating during during event
Special Recognition during event,
Company placement on promotional materials,
Includes Lunch and Snacks.
Event GOLD Sponsor
$250
Admission for up to 4 guests,
Vendor table available for products, services, information,
VIP Seating during event,
Special Recognition during event,
Company placement on promotional, in person event and event follow up materials,
Includes Lunch and Snacks.
Event PLATINUM Sponsor
$500
Admission for up to 10 guests,
Vendor table available for products, services, or information,
VIP Seating during event,
Special Recognition during event,
Option to address our audience from the mainstage before or during our networking event,
Company placement on promotional, in person event and event follow up materials and social media channels,
Thank your gift of Toastmaster Branded Materials,
Invitation to Meet and Greet with Senior District Leaders.
Add a donation for District 44 Toastmasters
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!