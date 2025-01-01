copy of spring 2025 gift baskets

A perfect basket for little learners! This collection is packed with early learning fun, helping toddlers explore letters, numbers, and shapes through interactive play and colorful stories.
📚 Books Included:
• Montessori Toddler Activity Book
• Easter Bunny School
• I Spy: School
• I Spy: Funny Teeth
• ABC You and Me
• What the Hybrid Coloring Book
🔤 Extras:
• ABC Plush Ball
• Shape Sorter
• Stacking Buckets
• Fine Motor Links
• Color Sorting Game
• Buckle Pillow
Designed for curious toddlers who love to explore, sort, and play while learning.
Baby Shark
$30
Doo doo doo you have a little ocean explorer at home? This basket is perfect for toddlers who love Baby Shark, sea creatures, and interactive fun! With ocean-themed books, puzzles, and playful extras, it’s a splash-tastic way to make reading time an adventure.
📚 Books Included:
• Bedtime for Baby Shark
• Baby Shark
• Yoga Whale
• I Spy With My Little Eye
• Slippery Fish
🐬Extras:
• Baby Shark Puzzle
• Ocean Stamps
• Purple Turtle Plush
• Ocean Finger Puppets
• Fishing Game
• Baby Shark Costume (2T)
• Dolphin Fidget
Great for little ones who love the ocean, singing along, and hands-on fun!
Bears
$30
Cozy up with a bundle of bear-themed books and cuddly fun! Whether it’s a sweet bedtime story or an adventurous face-off between a polar bear and a grizzly, this basket is perfect for little ones who love bears of all kinds.
📚 Books Included:
• Pup and Bear
• Corduroy
• A Book for Bear
• On The Night You Were Born
• Find Fergus
• Who Would Win: Polar Bear vs Grizzly
• You Are My Happy
• The Last Polar Bear
• A Story for Small Bear
🧸 Extras:
• Melissa and Doug Bear Puzzle
• Bear-Themed Busy Board
• Large Bear Plush
• Pink Bear Plush
A heartwarming gift for little ones who love snuggly bedtime stories and adorable bear friends!
Belle Happily Ever After Basket
$30
For the little one who dreams of enchanted castles and fairytale magic! This Beauty and the Beast-themed basket brings the timeless tale to life with a storybook, movie, and adorable toys. Whether twirling in the Belle dress-up costume, playing with the Little People castle, or enjoying tea with Mrs. Potts, this basket is perfect for young fans of Disney’s most beloved book-loving princess.
📚 Books & Movies Included:
• Beauty and the Beast (Book)
• Beauty and the Beast (Blu-ray)
🧸 Toys & Dress-Up:
• Baby Belle Doll
• Belle Doll
• Little People Belle Castle
• Little People: Belle and Horse
• Mrs. Potts Teacup
• Pretend Play Belle Dress-Up Costume (4T)
✨Extras:
• Fashion Designer Set
• Drawstring Bag
Blast off to Space
$25
For the young explorer with dreams of the stars! This basket is packed with fun and educational space-themed books, perfect for curious minds who love to learn about planets, astronauts, and the universe. The adorable Squishmallow Zuzana makes for a snuggly space companion, while the puzzles and glow bracelets add extra fun to this cosmic adventure!
📚 Books Included:
• If You Decide to Go Into Space
• Can Astronauts See Me?
• Earth: Our Planet in Space
• I Can Read About Planets
• The Book of Stars
🪐 Items Included:
• 48-Piece Solar System Puzzle
• Test Tube Puzzle
• 36-Piece Solar System Puzzle
• Glow Bracelets (8 pieces)
• Plush Squishmallow Zuzana
Bluey
$30
For the little Bluey fan in your life! This basket is packed with fun for imaginative play, featuring adorable costumes, favorite Bluey books, and play figures to bring their favorite episodes to life. Whether they’re reading about Bluey and Bingo, dressing up as their favorite Heeler pup, or cuddling up with Lucky, this set is sure to delight!
📚 Books Included:
• Bluey Camping
• All About Bingo
🐶 Extras:
• Bluey Costume (4T)
• Bingo Costume (2T)
• Lucky Dog Plush
• Bluey & Bingo Play Figures
Perfect for little adventurers who love playtime, dress-up, and Bluey fun!
Buses, Cars, Oh My!
$20
Start your engines for a road trip of fun! This basket is packed with colorful books, classic tunes, and hands-on toys that will delight any little vehicle lover. Whether they’re solving puzzles, pulling along their new favorite bus, or grooving to lullaby renditions of The Beatles, this set is perfect for tiny travelers.
📚 Books & Music Included:
• Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus
• Spot What?
• Rockabye Baby: Lullabies by The Beatles (CD)
🚍 Extras:
• Green Toys Camper Set with Truck
• Melissa and Doug Pull Cars
• Melissa and Doug Vehicle Puzzle
• Pull-Along Wooden Bus with Peg People
• Beatles Little People Set
Ideal for toddlers and preschoolers who love things that go!
Calico Critters
$25
Books: The Tale of Tom Kitten, A Pop-Up Book; The Tale of Peter Rabbit, A Pop-up Book; The Tale of Benjamin Bunny, A Pop-up Book
Toys: Calico Critters Town Manor, Tiger Family Set
Captain Underpants Corner
$35
Tra-la-la! This basket is packed with Captain Underpants action and just the right amount of silliness! With four books from Dav Pilkey’s laugh-out-loud series, plus a build-your-own fort game, it’s perfect for kids who love adventure and creativity. And what’s a fort without snacks? Sour Patch Kids and potato chips complete this ultimate fun-time set. Whether battling evil villains or just hanging out in a homemade hideout, this basket is a dream come true for any young prankster!
📚 Books: Captain Underpants Books 2, 6, 8, and 12
🎁 Items: Fort game, Sour Patch Kids candy, potato chips
Captain Underpants Corner is perfect for kids ages 7-10 who love humor, adventure, and a bit of mischievous fun!
Caterpillar
$30
Curious little minds will love this bug-filled adventure! From caterpillars to ladybugs, this basket is perfect for young nature lovers who enjoy learning, playing, and discovering the magic of the insect world.
📚 Books Included:
• How Does A Caterpillar Change?
• The Fuzzy Guest
• My First Hidden Pictures
• Ladybugs
• Caterpillar Diaries
• The Bug Book
• Ladybug and Bingo
🐛Extras:
• Melissa and Doug Caterpillar Puzzle
• Peg Sorting Puzzle
• Wooden Rainbow
• Leapfrog ABC Computer
A wonderful pick for preschoolers who love nature, bugs, and hands-on learning fun!
Cocomelon
$20
Sing, play, and learn with Cocomelon! This basket is packed with colorful books, adorable toys, and favorite Cocomelon characters to keep little ones engaged in imaginative play. Whether they’re reading about JJ and friends, rolling toy cars, or playing with their very own Cody plush, this set is perfect for toddlers who love Cocomelon!
📚 Books Included:
• Hide and Seek Fun
• The Balloon Boat Race
• What Makes Me Happy
• Cocomelon Storybook Set
🎁 Extras:
• Cocomelon House and Garage
• Cody Plush
• Yoyo Car
• Cody, JJ, and Pets Figures
Perfect for toddlers who love music, stories, and Cocomelon!
Cook Away
$30
For the home chef who loves simplicity and delicious meals! This basket is packed with slow cooker recipe books, handy kitchen tools, and a fun cooking-themed card game to enjoy while waiting for your meal to simmer.
📚 Books Included:
• Slow Cooker Recipes – Judith Finlayson
• Fix-it and Forget it Lightly – Phyllis Good
• No Good Tea Goes Unpunished – Bree Baker
🍴 Kitchen Essentials:
• 2 Dish Towels
• Tiny Tupperware Containers
• 2 Tongs
• 1 Ladle
• Porcelain Cup
• Small Pitcher
• Cookie Cutter
🎲 Bonus Fun:
• Abandon All Artichokes Card Game
Perfect for busy cooks, slow cooker lovers, or anyone who enjoys cozy home-cooked meals with a side of fun!
Crazy Rich Beauty
$35
Indulge in the ultimate luxury experience with this glamorous basket, perfect for lovers of Kevin Kwan’s witty, high-society drama. Escape into the world of the Crazy Rich Asians series while pampering yourself with spa essentials and stylish accessories. Ideal for anyone who loves a little gossip, glamour, and self-care!
📚 Books Included:
• Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan
• China Rich Girlfriend – Kevin Kwan
• Rich People Problems – Kevin Kwan
• Sex and Vanity – Kevin Kwan
🎁 Items Included:
• 2 dragon fruit candles
• 2 spa headbands
• 4-piece beauty masking kit
• Bath puff
• Wipes and mask organizer
• Floral scarf
• Professional cosmetic brush set
• Blue Vince Camuto purse
Daniel Tiger
$30
A trolley full of fun and learning for little Daniel Tiger fans! This basket is packed with heartwarming stories, interactive toys, and activities that encourage kindness, feelings, and imagination.
📚 Books Included:
• Daniel Tiger 5 Minute Stories
• No Red Sweater for Daniel
• What’s Special at Night
• Daniel Plays In A Gentle Way
🐯 Extras:
• Feelings Puzzle
• Melissa and Doug Hammering Bench
• Skoolz Peg Puzzle
• Daniel Tiger and Friends Figures
• Tiger Mask
• Shape Sorting Puzzle
Perfect for preschoolers who love Daniel Tiger and enjoy hands-on play!
Dark Disney
$25
Step into the darker side of Disney with this thrilling basket, perfect for fans of fairy tales with a twist! The Villainous board game is the star here, letting players scheme as classic Disney villains. Paired with exciting books featuring Aladdin, Mulan, and the Descendants, this set is sure to captivate any Disney fan. Chocolate gold coins add a touch of treasure, and the adorable Mickey Tsum Tsum brings a little light to the shadows.
📚 Books Included:
• Return to the Isle of the Lost
• Rise of the Isle of the Lost
• Aladdin
• Mulan
• Kingdom Keepers
🎁 Items Included:
• Villainous board game
• Tsum Tsum Mickey
• Chocolate gold coins
This basket is best suited for tweens and teens (ages 10-16) who love Disney but enjoy a more adventurous, villainous twist! The Kingdom Keepers and Isle of the Lost books are written for middle-grade and young YA readers, making this perfect for fans of Disney villains, fantasy adventures, and strategy games.
Dino Roar & Explore
$25
A prehistoric adventure for little explorers! Perfect for toddlers and young dino enthusiasts, this basket is packed with fun and engaging activities to spark curiosity and creativity. With interactive books, puzzles, and playful dino-themed goodies, it’s a roar-some way to keep little hands and minds busy!
📚 Books Included:
• Dinosnores
• Peekaboo Rex
• Never Pop A Dinosaur
🦖Items Included:
• Melissa & Doug Dino Puzzle
• Dinosaur Coloring Book
• Dino Stickers
• SmartMax Dinos (STEM toy)
• Dinosaur Sandwich Cutter
• Dinosaur Figures
Dino-Mite Discoveries
$25
A roaring good time for little dino lovers! This basket is packed with colorful, interactive fun—perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who are fascinated by dinosaurs. With engaging books, creative activities, and playful dino-themed toys, it’s a prehistoric adventure waiting to happen!
📚 Books Included:
• Toot: The Trickiest Triceratops
• Zip: The Busiest Brontosaurus
• Bop: The Strangest Stegosaurus
• Peek-A-Flap Dino
🦖 Items Included:
• Paint with Water Set
• Dino Bath Toys
• Dinosaur Figures
• Dino Playdough
• Fisher-Price Dino Cars
• Dino Coloring Book
• Dino Mask
Doll Academy
$40
The perfect classroom for American Girl and other 18-inch dolls! This beautifully detailed set brings school to life with real-world details and a touch of creativity. Whether your doll dreams of being a musician, a scholar, or a teacher, this set has everything needed to inspire hours of imaginative play.
📚 Books Included (American Girl Favorites!):
• Luana
• Hidden Courage
• Nowhere Nowhere
🎓 Classroom Essentials:
• Working classroom
• Musical instruments: Piano, drum, clarinet, trumpet, and saxophone 🎵
• Music stand for band practice
• Desk table, lower table, dresser, and swivel chair for study time
• Three baskets for storage and organization
• Small desk items and tiny lights for extra realism
Perfect for young American Girl fans who love setting up a detailed school scene or adding something special to their doll’s world!
Dolls Basket
$30
A cozy, heartwarming bundle for little nurturers! This basket is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who love dolls and sweet stories about kindness, family, and self-love. With beautiful books and soft, huggable dolls, it encourages empathy and creativity through both reading and play.
📚 Books Included:
• ABCs of Kindness
• Families Belong
• I Like Myself
• Think Big, Little One
• This Is a School
🎁 Extras:
• Pillowfort Doll
• Kaloo Doll
• Two Mini Baby Dolls with Blankets
• My First Painting with Water Book
Perfect for toddlers and young kids who love to cuddle, care, and create! This basket is a wonderful way to inspire kindness, imagination, and joy.
Dragons
$25
For the reader who dreams of soaring through the skies on dragon wings! This basket is packed with thrilling fantasy tales and epic dragon adventures—perfect for kids ages 7-12 who love knights, magical creatures, and daring quests. Plus, with How to Train Your Dragon movies and a stuffed dragon companion, they can bring the magic to life!
📚 Books Included:
• The Knight at Dawn – Mary Pope Osborne
• Island of Dragons (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy) – Geronimo Stilton
• Wings of Fire – Tui T. Sutherland
• Wings of Fire Graphic Novel – Tui T. Sutherland
🎁 Items Included:
• How to Train Your Dragon 1 (movie)
• How to Train Your Dragon 2 (movie)
• Fidget toy
• Stuffed dragon plushie
Dragons Love Tacos
$25
Tacos! Dragons! Silly fun! This basket is a perfect laugh-out-loud gift for little readers who love dragons, tacos, and a bit of wackiness. With hilarious books and adorable plushies, it’s great for storytime giggles and imaginative play!
📚 Books Included:
• Dragons Love Tacos
• The Wonky Donkey
• Usborne Dragon Sticker Book
🌮 Items Included:
• Plush taco
• Plush dragon
• Silly taco canvas
Easter Bunny
$25
Snuggle up with springtime stories and a soft, cozy pink blanket in this delightful Easter-themed basket! Perfect for little readers, this collection of bunny-filled books will bring joy and warmth to bedtime. Paired with fun activities and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate gift for an Easter surprise!
Books:
• The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep
• It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny
• The Best Easter Hunt Ever
• The Story of Peter Rabbit
• How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Items:
• Pink Cozy Blanket (Perfect for cuddling up with a book)
• Suncatcher Kit (A fun, creative activity)
• Pop-It (Great for fidgety hands)
• Wooden Rabbit (A cute keepsake)
• Hershey’s Kisses (A sweet treat to enjoy)
This basket is perfect for toddlers to early elementary-aged children (ages 2-6) who love Easter, cuddly blankets, and fun stories about bunnies.
Explore the World
$50
For the curious explorer and budding scientist, this basket is a passport to discovery! This collection will spark curiosity and inspire adventure. The KiwiCo Atlas Crates offer hands-on activities to explore England and Germany, while the Planet Earth game and globe bring geography to life. And for puzzle lovers, the 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower puzzle offers a challenge worthy of a true traveler!
📚 Books Included:
• Rocks & Minerals
• Denali: A Living Tapestry
• Yellowstone Park
• Weather Tracker
• Arches: Mysterious Places
🌍 Items Included:
• 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower Vertical Puzzle
• Planet Earth Game
• Globe
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – England
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – Germany
A great fit for nature lovers, geography buffs, and adventure seekers!
Farm
$30
Books: The Carrot Seed, Barnyard Banter, That's Not my Pony, Horse & Cat, Cow & Duck, Dog & Pig, Duck In Muck, I Love You, Rosie's Walk, Interrupting Chicken, Tractor Saves the Day, The Little Old Lady Who Swallowed The Fly, John Deere Tractor Book
Toys: Little People Farm and Farm Animals, Vegetable Sorting Game, Tractor, Flat Bed Truck, Bunny Plush
Fire Trucks to The Rescue
$25
Sound the alarm! This firefighter-themed basket is perfect for little heroes who love fire trucks, rescue missions, and adventure. With engaging books, a large fire truck, and firefighter hats, kids can imagine themselves racing to the scene and saving the day!
📚 Books Included:
• Fire Truck is Flashing
• I Can Read: The Fire Cat (Level 1)
• Race to the Rescue
• Pete the Cat: Firefighter Pete
• The Little Fire Engine
🚒 Items Included:
• Fire truck (Green Toys)
• Fire truck with lights and siren
• 3 firefighter hats
• 2 flying discs from the Marysville Firefighters
Forest Animal Friends
$30
Books: Amazing Aninmal Alphabet, No Matter What, The Truth About the Couch, I Am Jane Goodall, Hello Baby, Trees, Woodland Dance, Hedgehugs
Toys: Raccoon Plush, Melissa and Doug Animal Puzzle, Forest Friends Cabin,
Frozen
$30
For the little one who can’t stop singing “Let It Go!” This magical Frozen-themed basket is packed with books, movies, and toys to bring the world of Arendelle to life. Whether they’re following Elsa and Anna’s adventures in storybooks, cuddling up with a Bruni plush, or twirling in their red cape, this basket is sure to spark imaginative play and endless fun!
📚 Books & Media:
• Frozen (Blu-ray)
• Frozen (CD)
• Frozen II Step Into Reading
• Frozen II Enchanted Forest
• Frozen Stickers
❄️ Toys & Fun:
• Bruni Plush
• Sven & Olaf Water Bottles
• Baby Elsa Doll
• Baby Anna Doll
• Little People: Elsa, Anna, Sven, Kristoff
• Red Dress-Up Cape
Fun & Games
$30
This basket is packed with laughs, brain teasers, and classic games—perfect for kids around ages 8-10 who love to joke, strategize, and play!
📚 Books Included:
• Awesome Jokes Every Nine Year Old Should Know
• Stink-o-pedia
• The Terrible Two
• The Terrible Two Get Worse
🎲 Items Included:
• Uno Card Game
• Battleship Game
• Kitten Pizza Puzzle
• Rubik’s Cube
• Hacky Sack
• Slap Bracelet
Fun Sea Creatures
$40
For the ocean lover or budding marine biologist, this basket is a whimsical dive into the deep blue sea! Featuring fun and educational books about narwhals, sharks, and ocean adventures, plus Crayola Scribble Scrubbies—adorable little critters you can color, wash, and recolor for endless creative fun. The large plush narwhals make for the perfect cuddly companions, while the seashell zippered pouch is great for storing treasures.
📚 Books Included:
• The Ocean is Kind of a Big Deal
• Narwhal & Jelly Jolt
• Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
• Hans Andersen’s Fairy Tales
• Shark School
🌊 Items Included:
• Crayola Scribble Scrubbie
• Seashell Zippered Pouch
• Large Blue Narwhal Plushie
• Pink Narwhal Plushie
A wonderful pick for young ocean enthusiasts, imaginative readers, and kids who love interactive play!
Fun with Dogman
$30
This Dogman-themed basket includes five hilarious and adventure-packed books from Dav Pilkey’s beloved series, making it a must-have for fans of graphic novels and silly superhero stories. Plus, kids can challenge their brains with a dog-themed puzzle and a Rubik’s Cube, then snack on Pringles and Swedish Fish while enjoying their new reads.
📚 Books Included:
• Dogman: For Whom The Ball Rolls
• Dogman: A Tale of Two Kitties
• Dogman: Lord of the Fleas
• Dogman and Cat Kid
• Dogman Unleashed
🐶 Items Included:
• Dog Puzzle
• Pringles Chips
• Swedish Fish
• Rubik’s Cube
• Tic-Tac-Toe Key Chain
• Markers
A fantastic basket for kids who love graphic novels, puzzles, and fun snacks!
Galactic Explorers Kit
$30
Blast off into the cosmos with this out-of-this-world basket! Packed with fascinating books about space, glowing stars, and a pocket star finder, this collection is perfect for aspiring astronomers and future astronauts. Whether you’re piecing together the universe with the 500-piece space puzzle or diving into cosmic adventures with Lucy and Stephen Hawking, this basket is a stellar way to explore the final frontier!
📚 Books Included:
• The Solar System
• Stars and Planets
• The Glow in the Dark Night Sky
• See and Explore Space
• George and the Big Bang by Lucy & Stephen Hawking
• George’s Secret Key to the Universe by Lucy & Stephen Hawking
🎁 Extras:
• Pocket Star Finder
• 500-piece Space Puzzle
• Glowing Space Balls
🚀 Get ready to explore the universe—no spaceship required!
Game Night Giggles
$35
Get ready for a night of laughter, friendly competition, and fun for the whole family! This basket is packed with hilarious joke books and a fantastic selection of board games that will have everyone laughing and playing together for hours. Perfect for a family game night or a gathering with friends! Plus, enjoy some classic movie night treats with popcorn and candy while you play.
📚 Books Included:
• Outer Space Joke Book – Kay Barnham & Sean Cunnolly
• Weird But True – National Geographic
• Just Joking – National Geographic
• Laugh Out Loud – Bob Elliot
🎲 Games & Fun:
• Hedbanz
• Beard Ball
• It’s in the Bag
• Loaded Questions
• Sing it Back
• Coloring Book
🍿 Snacks Included:
• Popcorn
• Junior Mints
• Dots
Garden Flowers
$30
A delightful basket for plant lovers and aspiring gardeners! With beautifully illustrated gardening books and practical tools, this set is perfect for anyone who enjoys tending to flowers, growing their own plants, or simply appreciating nature. The gardening kneeling pad makes outdoor work more comfortable, while the plush tulip and floral pen add a touch of charm.
📚 Books Included:
• Gardenwork
• Better Homes & Gardens Step by Step Garden Basics
• Canyon Country Wildflowers
🎁 Items Included:
• Tulip plushie
• Floral pen
• Gardening gloves
• Gardening kneeling pad
Great for gardeners of all skill levels, nature lovers, or anyone looking for a relaxing and rewarding hobby!
Indulgence and Intrigue
$50
✨ A little luxury, a little mystery, and a lot of relaxation. This basket is perfect for someone who loves gripping novels and self-care Sundays. Get lost in thrilling stories while pampering yourself with luxurious skincare and calming scents.
📚 Books Included:
• The Gold Coast by Nelson DeMille
• How to Fall in Love by Muriel Leung
• Like Mother, Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight
🎁 Items Included:
• Three-piece facial cleanse set
• Eye mask and scrubby
• Pumpkin spice latte candle
• Italian lavender soap
• Cucumber and aloe face mask
John Green Friend
$25
For the reader who loves deep, heartfelt stories, this John Green collection is a treasure trove of emotion, humor, and unforgettable characters. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or diving into them for the first time, this set is perfect for anyone who enjoys contemporary YA fiction with a touch of philosophy and self-discovery.
Books:
• Turtles All the Way Down
• Looking for Alaska
• An Abundance of Katherines
• Paper Towns
• The Fault in Our Stars
Items:
• Book light (so you can read into the night!)
• Journal & pen (for capturing all those inspired thoughts)
• Boota bag (perfect for carrying your favorite book)
• Cocoa (because every great read deserves a cozy drink)
This basket is an excellent choice for any John Green fan, a young adult reader, or someone looking for stories that will stay with them long after the last page.
Jurassic Joy
$25
Epic dino adventures await! This basket is perfect for older kids who are fascinated by prehistoric creatures and thrilling dinosaur stories. With Wings of Fire for an exciting read, an incredible collection of Jurassic Park and BBC dino documentaries, and a fierce Jurassic World T-Rex toy, this set is packed with adventure, action, and learning. A must-have for any dino enthusiast!
📚 Books Included:
• Wings of Fire
• Familiar Dinosaurs
🎥 Media Included:
• Jurassic Park Trilogy
• Jurassic World
• Fallen Kingdom
• BBC Jurassic Monsters of the Deep
🦖 Toys Included:
• Jurassic World T-Rex
Kitty Cat Love
$30
Books:
Splat the Cat, Mac and Cheese and the Perfect Plan, Mittens, Bad Kitty School Daze, Bad Kitty for President, Bad Kitty Happy Birthday, Bad Kitty Drawn To Trouble
Toys: Robot Cat, Bookmarks, Easter Bunny Ears, Animal Figures
Llama Llama
$25
Snuggle up with Llama Llama! This charming basket is perfect for little ones who love Llama Llama’s sweet and relatable adventures. With cozy stories and fun learning puzzles, it’s a great way to encourage early reading and problem-solving skills.
📚 Books Included:
• Llama Llama Time to Share
• Llama Llama Loves to Read
• Llama Llama Mad at Mama
• Llama Llama Misses Mama
🦙 Extras:
• Llama Llama Plush
• Preschool Puzzles (ABC, 123, Colors, ABC Linking Puzzle)
• Egg Decor
Perfect for preschoolers who adore Llama Llama and are starting to explore letters, numbers, and colors. This basket is both educational and cuddly fun!
Magic Moment
$50
For the ultimate Harry Potter fan, this basket is packed with spellbinding fun! Dive into the wizarding world with an incredible selection of books, games, & magical extras that will bring Hogwarts to life. Whether you’re testing your wizarding knowledge, coloring your way through Hogwarts, or crafting your own chocolate frogs, this basket is a dream come true for any Potterhead.
Books:
• Wizardology: The Book of the Secrets of Merlin
• Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince (#6) by J.K. Rowling
• Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
• Albus Dumbledore: A Cinematic Guide (Scholastic)
• The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Items:
• Harry Potter HedBanz Game
• Harry Potter: A History of Magic DVD
• Funkoverse Harry Potter Strategy Game
• Harry Potter Hogwarts Coloring Book
• Chocolate Frog Molds
• Hufflepuff Apron (For magical kitchen creations)
• Harry Potter Fabric (Perfect for DIY wizarding projects)
• Crayola Colored Pencils
• Hippogriff Stuffed Animal
Making the Moose Out of Life
$30
Books:
The Moose Belongs With Me, The Rabbit Listened, If You Give A Moose A Muffin, Z Is For Moose
Toys:
Moose Plush, Fox Plush, Pull Along Moose, Tangram Toy
Marvel-ous
$35
Suit up, heroes! This action-packed basket is perfect for Marvel fans of all ages who love epic adventures, bold heroes, and thrilling battles. Whether you’re diving into comic book stories, coloring your favorite characters, or playing the Infinite Power game, this basket is a must-have for any superhero-in-training!
📚 Books Included:
• Marvel Book
• Marvel - No Normal
• Avengers Storybook Collection
• Avenger Big Fun Coloring Book
🎁 Items Included:
• Marval Villains: Infinite Power game
• Crayons
• Funko Figures: Lorraine, Zorn, and Captain Carter
Mer-Mazing Basket
$30
Dive into an ocean of fun with this under-the-sea adventure basket! Featuring beloved Finding Nemo books and a movie, plus mermaids, sea creatures, and dress-up fun, this basket is perfect for any little ocean explorer or mermaid-in-training.
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Finding Nemo (Book)
• Finding Nemo (DVD)
• How to Catch a Mermaid
• Can I Give You A Squish?
• Ocean Animals Coloring Set
🧜♀️ Toys & Dress-Up:
• Large Seahorse Plush
• Baby Ariel Doll
• Mermaid Figures
• Jellycat Turtle
• Ariel Pretend Play Dress
Minecraft Mania
$25
For the ultimate Minecraft fan! This basket is packed with adventure, creativity, and a little bit of zombie fun. Whether they love building, battling mobs, or just getting lost in a great story, this set will keep them entertained both on and off the screen!
📚 Books Included:
• Diary of a Minecraft Zombie, Books 1-5 by Zack Zombie
🎮 Items Included:
• LEGO Minecraft set
• Plastic red robot
Minnie and Mickey
$20
A delightful bundle of fun for little Disney fans! With colorful books, interactive play, and adorable Mickey & Minnie-themed goodies, this basket is perfect for a toddler who loves Mickey and Friends. Whether it’s dress-up time, storytime, or creative play, this basket brings the magic of Disney to life!
📚 Books Included:
• Mickey and Friends Colorforms
• Mickey Board Books
• Mickey Coloring Book
🎁 Items Included:
• Minnie Doll
• Mickey Dress-Up Dress (4T)
• Green Toys Mickey Airplane
• Mickey Bucket
• Pop It
Mma Ramotswe's Treasures
$100
Step into the heart of Botswana with this beautifully themed basket inspired by The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Featuring the first five books in Alexander McCall Smith’s beloved series, this collection invites you to experience the warmth, wit, and wisdom of Mma Ramotswe. Paired with handcrafted African treasures and authentic South African tea, this basket is perfect for armchair travelers, mystery lovers, and those who appreciate global artistry.
Books:
• The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (Book 1)
• Tears of the Giraffe (Book 2)
• Morality for Beautiful Girls (Book 3)
• The Kalahari Typing School for Men (Book 4)
• The Full Cupboard of Life (Book 5)
Items:
• Handmade African Tote (Stylish and practical)
• Handmade African Fan & African Giraffe Bowl (unique keepsakes)
• Cow-Decorated Headband and Socks (A playful nod to Botswana’s culture)
• Mandela Organic Rooibos Tea from South Africa (Relax with a cup of this classic herbal tea)
• Dragon Fruit Candles (Exotic and beautifully scented)
Immerse yourself in the charm of Botswana with this thoughtful and vibrant collection!
Monster Mash
$25
Get ready for spooky fun and thrilling adventures with this monster-filled basket! Featuring a mix of mystery, magic, and a little bit of mischief, this collection is perfect for young readers who love eerie escapades and supernatural stories. Plus, the Funko strategy game and adorable monster plushies make this a fantastic choice for game nights and cozy reading sessions.
📚 Books Included:
• Moonlight Magic Club
• Ghosts Don’t Eat Potato Chips
• Amulet
• Stink and the Midnight Zombie Walk
• Monster Club: Hunters for Hire
🎁 Items Included:
• Funko strategy game
• Green monster stuffie
• Ugly Doll Turny Bunny
Must Love Dogs
$25
A tail-wagging treat for young dog lovers! This adorable basket is packed with heartwarming stories of playful pups, mischief-makers, and lovable companions. Whether it’s Harry the Dirty Dog, Biscuit, or Pig the Rebel, these books celebrate the fun and friendship of furry friends.
🐾 Books Included:
• Odd Dog Out
• Pig The Rebel
• Biscuit
• Biscuit Goes Camping
• Groovy Joe: We’re Building A Rainbow
• Excellent Ed
• Henry and Mudge
• Harry the Dirty Dog
• Pups Set Up
• Vet Emergencies
🐶 Extras:
• Pets Coloring Book
• Dog Plush
• Pug Pillow
• Dog Stickers
Perfect for little animal lovers who dream of adventures with their four-legged friends!
Narwhals, Mermaids & Magic
$30
This basket is a dream come true for young ocean explorers and fantasy lovers! With adorable narwhal and mermaid-themed books, plus three super-soft Squishmallow plushies, it’s perfect for kids who love all things magical and under the sea. The Mermaid Island Cooperative Board Game encourages teamwork, while the watercolor paint set lets creativity flow like ocean waves.
📚 Books Included:
• Search for the Mermicorn
• The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Sink or Swim
• Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
🧜🏽 Items Included:
• Happy Happy Happy Journal
• 2 Narwhal Squishmallow stuffed animals
• 1 Octopus Squishmallow stuffed animal
• Mermaid Island Cooperative Board Game
• Watercolor paint set
Ocean Animals
$30
Dive into a world of underwater adventure! This basket is perfect for young marine enthusiasts who love whales, dolphins, frogs, and turtles. With beautifully illustrated books and hands-on activities, it’s a splashy way to spark curiosity about the ocean and aquatic life!
📚 Books Included:
• Whales
• Dolphins
• Swimmy
• The Whale and the Sea Stars
• Little Frog
• National Geographic: Frogs
• National Geographic: Turtles
• Amazing Whales
🐳 Extras:
• Crocodile Creek Day at the Aquarium Game
• Fun and Games Coloring Book
• Paint By Sticker Activity Set
• Life Is Good Whale Hat
• Penguin Plush
Perfect for nature lovers, little ocean explorers, and kids who enjoy puzzles, coloring, and hands-on fun!
Once Upon A Basket
$30
👑 For the little one who dreams of castles, tiaras, and fairy tale adventures! This enchanting basket is packed with magical princess stories, classic fairy tales, and fun activities to bring their royal dreams to life. From Cinderella to Fancy Nancy, plus princess dolls, games, and even a sparkly purple tutu, this set is fit for royalty! Perfect for imaginative kids who love a bit of magic and make-believe.
📚 Books Included:
• A Princess Primer
• Glass Slipper, Gold Sandal
• Fancy Nancy
• Cinderella with Dogs
• Princess Colorforms
🎲 Games & Activities:
• Princess Match Dice Game
• Princess Memory Game
👸 Toys & Dress-Up:
• Belle Doll
• Mini Dolls (Elsa, Rapunzel)
• Mermaid Figures
• Purple Tutu
Party Rainbow Fun
$30
A bright and cheerful bundle for the fun-loving kid in your life! This basket is packed with color, creativity, and cuddles—featuring the adorable tie-dye flower Squishmallow and a rainbow of activities to spark imagination. Perfect for kids who love to craft, color, and enjoy silly stories!
📚 Books Included:
• Super Happy Party Bears: Gnawing Around
• Super Happy Party Bears: Knock Knock on Wood
• Super Happy Party Bears: Staying Alive
• Super Happy Party Bears: Bat to the Bone
🌈 Colorful & Fun Items:
• Tie-Dye Squishmallow
• Sparkle Rainbow Unicorn Sand Art Kit
• Neon Markers
Great for early elementary readers, around ages 6-9.
The Super Happy Party Bears series is ideal for kids who are transitioning to chapter books, especially those who enjoy goofy humor, silly adventures, and vibrant illustrations.
Peppa Pig
$25
Oink-tastic fun for little readers! This Peppa Pig basket is perfect for young fans of Peppa, George, and their delightful adventures. Packed with fun stories and adorable toys, it’s a fantastic way to bring the joy of Peppa’s world into storytime and playtime.
📚 Books Included:
• 5-Minute Peppa Pig Stories
• George’s Race Car
• Peppa Pig: The Class Trip
• Olivia: Guide to Being a Friend
🐷Extras:
• Peppa Pig Family Figurines
• Yellow Bunny Plush
• Wind-Up Chick
• Piggy Bank
• Eleanor Wonders Why Colorforms
This basket is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who love Peppa’s cheerful adventures. Whether they’re racing with George or exploring with Peppa, this set is sure to bring smiles and giggles!
Pet Friends
$25
A perfect basket for little animal lovers! This charming collection of books and puzzles introduces toddlers to the joy of pets, outdoor adventures, and bravery. Featuring Biscuit the puppy and other delightful characters, this set encourages early reading and problem-solving in a fun, engaging way.
📚 Books Included:
• Biscuit
• Biscuit Goes Camping
• Biscuit in the Garden
• Biscuit Plays Ball
• Biscuit Meets Class Pet
• Maisy’s Pool
• Sheila Rae the Brave
• A Good Day
🐶 Extras:
• Plush Dog
• Melissa & Doug Wooden Peg Puzzle
• Learning Journey Pet Friends Puzzle
🐾 Perfect for toddlers who love puppies and puzzles! This basket makes learning and playtime extra special.
Pete the Cat
$20
It’s all good! This Pete the Cat basket is jam-packed with fun, colorful stories featuring everyone’s favorite groovy blue cat. Whether he’s going on adventures, learning new lessons, or just keeping it cool, Pete reminds young readers that no matter what happens, you just keep moving and grooving!
📚 Books Included:
• 5-Minute Pete the Cat Stories
• Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure
• Pete at the Beach
• Pete the Cat: Too Cool for School
• Pete the Cat Goes Camping
• A Pet for Pete
• Pete the Cat: Out of This World
😺🎸 Extras:
• Pete the Cat Plush
This basket is perfect for preschoolers and early readers who love Pete’s laid-back attitude and catchy stories. A fun gift for any young book lover who wants to keep things cool!
Pirate Treasures
$30
Ahoy, mateys! Set sail on an adventure with this treasure trove of pirate-themed fun. Whether you’re uncovering the secrets of the high seas, solving a pirate puzzle, or creating your own swashbuckling masterpiece with the LED tracing tablet and watercolor set, this basket is packed with excitement. And of course, every great pirate needs a ship—yours is included! Perfect for young adventurers and aspiring buccaneers.
📚 Books Included:
• How to Be a Pirate
• Pirate Pete’s Giant Adventure
• Pirates: Dead Man’s Tales
🏴☠️ Extras:
• LED Tracing Tablet
• Pirate Puzzle
• Watercolor paint & brush set
• Pirate Ship
Pixar Pals
$30
Adventure awaits with this action-packed Pixar basket! Featuring the Brave book and movie, plus Big Hero 6, this bundle is perfect for fans of strong heroes and daring adventures. Whether you’re exploring Scotland with Merida or saving the city with Hiro and Baymax, this basket brings the magic of Pixar to life!
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Brave (Book)
• Brave (Blu-Ray)
• Big Hero 6
🎭 Toys & Plush:
• Merida Doll
• Star Plush
• Eve (Wall-E Plush)
Pokémon Collector’s Kit
$30
Gotta catch ’em all! This basket is perfect for Pokémon collectors with its handbooks full of stats and strategies, plus plenty of Pokémon trading cards to add to the collection. A Pokémon plushie and fun Pez dispensers make this set a sweet surprise for any young trainer!
📚 Books Included:
• Pokémon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook
• Pokémon Trainer Treasury
• Pokémon Legendary & Mythical Handbook
🎁 Items Included:
• Pokémon Plushie
• Two Pokémon Trading Card Packs
• Two Pokémon Pez Dispensers
A fun-filled basket for Pokémon fans who love to collect, trade, and dive into the world of their favorite creatures!
Pokémon Trainer’s Journey
$30
Train, battle, and explore the Pokémon universe! This basket is a dream come true for Pokémon fans, featuring an incredible mix of regional handbooks, adventure books, and game guides to sharpen any trainer’s skills. The adorable Snorlax plushie and two packs of Pokémon cards make this a great set for both collectors and gamers alike!
📚 Books Included:
• Pokémon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook
• Pokémon Handbook to the Galar Region
• Pokémon Scarlet Handbook
• Pokémon Classics Adventure Collection Boxed Set
(8 Books)
🎁 Items Included:
• Snorlax Plushie
• Two Pokémon Card Packages
A fantastic basket for Pokémon fans who love reading about their favorite characters and expanding their trading card collection!
Purrfect Whodunits
$30
For the mystery lover who also has a soft spot for feline detectives, this basket is a must-have! Lilian Jackson Braun’s The Cat Who series is full of charming small-town intrigue and clever cats who always seem to know more than they let on. Cozy up with these classic whodunits and jot down your own detective notes in the included cat-themed journal—perfect for mystery lovers and cat enthusiasts alike!
📚 Books Included:
• The Cat Who Talked Turkey
• The Cat Who Robbed a Bank
• The Cat Who Saw Stars
🎁 Extras:
• Cat-themed journal
• Cute kitty plushie
🐾 Whether you’re a longtime Cat Who fan or new to the series, this basket is purrfect for curling up with a cup of tea and a cozy mystery!
Ready to Fly
$30
Perfect for little aviation enthusiasts! This basket is packed with books and toys that celebrate the excitement of flying, making it a great gift for future pilots or kids curious about air travel.
📚 Books Included:
• Richard Scarry’s Planes and Rockets and Things That Fly
• Look Inside An Airport
• My First Airplane Trip
• Maisy Goes on a Plane
✈️ Extras:
• Fisher-Price Airplane
• Wooden Airplane
• Community Helpers Puzzle
• Bunny Plush
A wonderful choice for children fascinated by planes, airports, and the adventure of travel!
Run Wild
$30
Books: Pocket Full of Kisses, Run Wild, I Am Jane Goodall, At The Zoo, Animal Babies Set, How To Be a Nature Detective, Penguins Are Cool, Raccoons, Gorillas
Toys: Raccoon Plush, Melissa and Doug Animal Puzzle, Crocodile Creek: Day at the Zoo Puzzle, Lion King Blu Ray
Sesame Street
$30
🌟 Can you tell me how to get… how to get this basket home? 🎶 This Sesame Street bundle is packed with classic characters, fun stories, and interactive toys perfect for little learners! Whether they’re starting to read with Grover or playing pretend with Elmo, this basket is a joyful celebration of learning and imagination.
📚 Books Included:
• B Is For Books
• Monsters 1-10
• Ernie and Bert’s Different Day
• Twiddlebug Fun
• Grover’s First Day of School
• Grover Learns To Read
• Murray’s First Book of Words
🧸 Toys & Extras:
• Sesame Street Little People Set
• Doll with Elmo Dress
• Oscar the Grouch Plush
• Mini Plushies (Bert & Ernie)
• Spill-Proof Cup
• Elmo Dress-Up Costume (2T)
Space
$20
Blast off into a world of discovery! This basket is perfect for little astronauts and curious minds who love space, science, and extraterrestrial fun.
📚 Books Included:
• See Zip Zap
🚀 Extras:
• Crocodile Creek: All About The Science Museum Puzzle
• Felt Planets
• Alien Finger Puppets
• Alien Headband
• Learning Journey: Monster Match Puzzle
A fantastic choice for young space enthusiasts, future scientists, and kids who love to explore the universe!
Spirit of Adventure
$25
For the young explorer who dreams of adventure! This basket is perfect for kids ages 8-12 who love thrilling stories and hands-on discovery. The Spirit Animals series takes readers on an epic fantasy journey where kids bond with mystical creatures, while the binoculars, magnifying glass, and nature journal inspire real-world exploration. Whether they’re adventuring through books or the great outdoors, this basket is sure to spark their imagination!
📚 Books Included:
• Wild Born – Brandon Mull
• Hunted – Maggie Stiefvater
• Blood Ties – Garth Nix & Sean Williams
🎁 Items Included:
• My Nature Discovery Journal
• Binoculars
• Yo-Yo
• Leopard spirit animal stuffed toy
• Magnifying glass
Superhero
$20
Books/Media: The World's Most Adventurous Kid, Movies: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Toys: Miles Morales Mask, Amazing Spidey Walkey Talkies
Sweet Time
$30
A fun and creative treat for the young artist or slime enthusiast! This basket is full of adorable crafts, doodling inspiration, and sweet reads, making it the perfect mix of creativity and relaxation. The brand-new ice cream slime kit is sure to be a hit, bringing hands-on fun to this already delightful set!
📚 Books Included:
• Kawaii Doodle Class – Zainab Khan
• Double Fudge – Judy Blume
• Katie and the Cupcake Cure – Coco Simon
🎨 Creative & Fun Items:
• Ice Cream Slime Kit
• Pineapple Loving Pig Stuffie
• Punch Needle Craft Kit
• Lined Journal
Perfect for kids, tweens, and anyone who loves art, crafts, and all things cute!
Ultimate Swiftie Basket
$30
For the cat-loving, rainbow-doodling, music-blasting Swiftie in your life! This basket is a perfect blend of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums, inspiring reads, and fun creative goodies. Whether you’re a 1989 era fan, a Fearless dreamer, or just here for the cats, this basket has something special for you!
📚 Books Included:
• Karma Is a Cat
• Smile
• Ways to Make Sunshine
🎶 Music:
• 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (CD)
• Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (CD)
🌈 Extras:
• Rainbow Bag
• Mala Stamp Markers
• Cat Stickers 🐱✨
T-Rex Treasures
$25
For the little dino lover in your life! This basket is packed with prehistoric fun, perfect for young explorers who dream of stomping with the dinosaurs. With engaging books, imaginative play items, and a roaring selection of dino-themed toys, this set is sure to delight any budding paleontologist.
📚 Books Included:
• Dino Days
• Dino
🦖Items Included:
• Dino Easter Basket
• Dinosaur Figures
• Dino Monster Truck
• T-Rex Toy
• Build-It Dinos Kit
• Dino Pretend Mask
Taylor Swift Friendship Graphic Novel Set
$30
For the Swifties and story lovers alike! This basket combines heartfelt graphic novels about friendship with three of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums, making it perfect for anyone who loves powerful storytelling—whether through books or music. Plus, enjoy the Pitch Perfect DVD for even more fun with friends!
📚 Books Included:
• Real Friends
• Best Friends
🎶 Media:
• Pitch Perfect (DVD)
• Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (CD)
• Red (Taylor’s Version) (CD)
• Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (CD)
👜 Extras:
• Coach Star Wristlet ✨
• Easter Egg Decor Kit 🐣
• Cat Stickers 🐱
The Bestest, Most Fancy Writing Set Ever!
$40
WOWIE WOW WOW! This basket is the ultimate for any kiddo who loves Junie B. Jones and wants to write just like her! It’s got EVERY SINGLE Junie B. Jones book (that’s 28 whole books!!!) so you can read all about her top-secret personal beeswax and hilarious adventures. PLUS, there’s a super fancy journaling gift set so you can write your own stories, a pencil holder to keep your writer-y supplies organized, and a cuddly stuffie for thinking-time snuggles. It’s the bestest, most fun-tastic basket ever!
📚 Books Included:
• Junie B. Jones Complete Box Set (Books 1-28)
🎁 Stuff Inside:
• A journaling gift set for BIG ideas!
• A pencil holder (for keeping fancy writing tools safe)
• A stuffie (because every writer needs a thinking buddy!)
Run fast like a speedy fast kind of person and grab this basket before it’s all gone!
The One Triforce to Rule the Galaxy
$25
A treasure trove for the ultimate fantasy and sci-fi fan! This basket blends epic adventures, legendary lore, and classic gaming nostalgia, making it a perfect fit for teens and adults who love epic sagas like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Zelda. This basket is packed with legendary fun.
📚 Books Included:
• Brisingr – Christopher Paolini
• City of the Plague God – Sarwat Chadda
• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
• Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
🎲 Items Included:
• Lord of the Rings Board Game
• Plush BB-8
• Plush C-3PO
• Plush Grogu
The Princess and the Page
$30
A royal treat for the little reader who dreams of castles, fairy tales, and magical adventures! This enchanting basket is filled with beloved princess stories, dress-up fun, and cuddly plush companions to bring the magic of their favorite fairy tales to life. Perfect for the little one who loves to twirl, imagine, and dive into classic princess adventures!
📚 Books & Media Included:
• The Princess and the Frog
• Flower Princess
• Cinderella and Other Fairy Tales
• Moana Color Wonder
👑 Toys & Dress-Up:
• Jasmine Doll & Tiger Plush
• Tiana Doll
• Bruni Plush
• Mini Dolls (Belle, Anna)
• Little People (Jasmine, Elsa)
• Small Plush (Snow White, Dopey)
• Pretend Play Dresses (3-4T): Jasmine, Snow White, and Asha
Time for Relating
$25
Escape to the seaside without leaving home! This basket is perfect for a cozy, book-filled retreat with two captivating novels by Nora Roberts that will transport you to the shore. Enjoy a 2000-piece puzzle for a mindful challenge, indulge in luxurious Godiva chocolate, unwind with a scented candle and tea, and wrap yourself in a plush beach towel for the ultimate relaxation experience. A perfect gift for anyone who needs a little downtime.
📚 Books:
Sea Swept by Nora Roberts
Rising Tides by Nora Roberts
🏖️Items Included
2000-piece puzzle
Godiva chocolate
Scented candle
Tea
Beach towel
Toddler Tool Time
$30
Books:
Home Depot Big Book of Tools, Big Book of Search and Find, How To Draw Cars, Trucks, Planes, Maisy Goes To Preschool
Toys:
VTech Tool Box, Wooden Montessori Toolbox, Fix It Screw Board, Skoolz Pegs Game, Despicable Me Blu Ray, Despicable Me 2 Blu Ray
Toy Story
$30
Round up your favorite Pixar pals with this Toy Story-themed basket! With classic characters like Slinky Dog and Buzz Lightyear Potato Head, plus a Jessie dress-up outfit, this set is perfect for little cowpokes and space rangers alike. Plus, enjoy the emotional adventure of Inside Out and the college chaos of Monsters University with these two fantastic Pixar films!
📀 Movies Included:
• Inside Out (Blu-Ray)
• Monsters University (Blu-Ray)
🧸 Toys & Dress-Up:
• Buzz Lightyear Potato Head
• Slinky Dog
• Moon Plush
• Jessie Play Dress (4T)
Traffic Jam Treasures
$25
Vroom, zoom, and roll into fun with this action-packed basket! Perfect for little vehicle enthusiasts, this set combines exciting stories with hands-on play. Whether they’re racing, stacking, or imagining big adventures, kids will love this collection!
📚 Books Included:
• The Little Engine That Could
• Hot Wheels
• David Gets in Trouble
• Here Comes the Garbage Barge
• First 100 Trucks
🚗 Extras:
• Wooden Car Ramp
• Green Toys Car Carrier with Cars
• Melissa and Doug Pull Cars
A great choice for toddlers and preschoolers who love trucks, trains, and everything that goes!
Unicorn Land
$25
🦄 A whimsical collection of books and toys for little dreamers! This basket is full of rainbows, unicorns, and heartwarming stories that celebrate imagination, kindness, and colorful adventures.
📚 Books Included:
• Unicorn Love
• Raindrops to Rainbows
• Rainbow Weaver
• Dolly Parton and the Coat of Many Colors
🌈 Extras:
• Unicorn Doll
• Plush My Little Ponies
• Unicorn Plush
• Peep Headband
• Unicorn Pop It
• Unicorn Peg Puzzle
• Learning Journey Dragon Puzzle
Perfect for toddlers who love unicorns, rainbows, and magical fun!
Unicorns Unite
$30
For the ultimate unicorn lover, this basket is pure magic! With a complete set of Unicorn Academy books, a My Little Pony graphic novel, and a bundle of whimsical unicorn-themed goodies, it’s the perfect pick for kids ages 6-10 who dream of mystical adventures. Plus, the adorable unicorn ballerina plushie and fun activities make this basket a fantastic gift!
📚 Books Included:
• Unicorn Academy (Books 1-8) – Julie Sykes
• My Little Pony Graphic Novel
🦄 Items Included:
• Unicorn backpack
• Uni-Corn-Hole game
• Unicorn coloring books
• Bubble wand
• Multi-colored pen
• Unicorn ballerina plushie
For the ultimate unicorn lover, this basket is pure magic! With a complete set of Unicorn Academy books, a My Little Pony graphic novel, and a bundle of whimsical unicorn-themed goodies, it’s the perfect pick for kids ages 6-10 who dream of mystical adventures. Plus, the adorable unicorn ballerina plushie and fun activities make this basket a fantastic gift!
What's Cooking?
$25
Inspire little chefs with this delightful cooking-themed basket! Perfect for kids who love to help in the kitchen, this set brings storytelling, creativity, and hands-on play together.
📚 Books Included:
• Last Stop on Market Street
• Baking with My Abuelita
• Little Helpers Toddler Cookbook
👩🍳 Extras:
• Play Cooler and Thermos
• Melissa and Doug Mixer and Coffee Maker
• Play Food
• Play Plates and Utensils
• A-Z Food Monster
• Coloring Pages
A great pick for budding bakers, imaginative play lovers, and kids who enjoy helping in the kitchen!
Wheels Go ’round
$25
Perfect for little vehicle enthusiasts! This basket is packed with delightful transportation-themed books and fun hands-on play to keep young minds engaged. The wooden fire truck is a standout piece, sturdy and ready for action, while the wooden car and Chevron convertible toy add extra excitement. With a Color Wonder Pixar Cars activity set, kids can enjoy mess-free coloring fun.
📚 Books Included:
• The Wheels on the Bus
• DK My First Trucks and Diggers
• Little Blue Truck’s Springtime
• Monster Machines
🎁 Items Included:
• Crayola Color Wonder Pixar Cars
• Wooden fire truck
• Chevron convertible toy car
• Wooden car
Ideal for toddlers and preschoolers who love things that go vroom!
