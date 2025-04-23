Coral 101- with the Reef Institute

Coral Conservation 101 lesson is a fantastic way for students from 6 year to 14 years old to learn about the importance of coral reefs. The Reef institute will bring all materials for hands-on activities, which might include making a coral polyp out of clay, water quality testing, coral bleaching, sunscreen experiments, and more.
