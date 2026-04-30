Coral Reef HS Alumni

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Coral Reef HS Alumni

About the memberships

Coral Reef HS Alumni's Memberships

Recent Graduate Membership
$15

Valid until July 31

  • Access to alumni newsletter and updates
  • Invitations to alumni events
  • Social media recognition as a new alum member
  • 10% discount on alumni merchandise
  • Voting Privileges
CRHS Faculty & Staff (Current/Past)
$20

Renews yearly on: August 1

From Classroom Leaders to Lifelong Mentors.

Non-voting membership status

  • Access to alumni networking opportunities
  • Opportunities to mentor students and alumni
  • Access to faculty appreciation and recognition events
  • Opportunities to support student development and career readiness programs

Specifically for non-alumni faculty/staff. If you attended Coral Reef, please purchase any other membership

Class of 2006 Special
$20.06

Valid until August 1

VALID FOR 1 YEAR ONLY 20th Reunion Special

A great way for alumni to stay connected.

  • 1 raffle ticket
  • Discounted entry to alumni events
  • Access to alumni networking opportunities
  • Voting privileges in alumni matters
    • Event logistics
    • Alumni merchandise (T-shirt designs, hoodie colors, logos, new ideas)
    • Executive Board elections and more…
Class of 2016 Special
$20.16

Valid until August 1

VALID FOR 1 YEAR ONLY 10th Reunion Special

A great way for alumni to stay connected.

  • 1 raffle ticket
  • Discounted entry to alumni events
  • Access to alumni networking opportunities
  • Voting privileges in alumni matters
    • Event logistics
    • Alumni merchandise (T-shirt designs, hoodie colors, logos, new ideas)
    • Executive Board elections and more…
Teal Alumni Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: August 1

A great way for alumni to stay connected.

  • 1 raffle ticket
  • Discounted entry to alumni events
  • Access to alumni networking opportunities
  • Voting privileges in alumni matters
    • Event logistics
    • Alumni merchandise (T-shirt designs, hoodie colors, logos, new ideas)
    • Executive Board elections and more…
Black Alumni Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: August 1

Our most popular tier—now  packed with value

  • All Teal Alumni benefits
  • 2 raffle Tickets
  • Digital Alumni Badge
  • Early access to event tickets
  • Priority registration for events
  • Name listed on the association website
  • Coral Reef Alumni Association merchandise item
  • Member recognition posts/event programs
  • Exclusive quarterly mixers or virtual networking sessions
Silver Alumni Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: August 1

  • All Silver Alumni benefits
  • 4 Raffle Tickets
  • Digital Alumni Badge
  • Free admission to select events
  • VIP seating or access at major events
  • Featured recognition on website and social media
  • Opportunity to be highlighted in alumni spotlight features
  • Coral Reef Alumni Association merchandise item
Elite Alumni Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: August 1

Designed for businesses and high-level supporters

  • All Silver Alumni benefits
  • Official Event Sponsor status for all association events
  • Business logo featured on event materials, website, and promotions
  • Verbal recognition at events
  • Opportunity to host or co-sponsor alumni events
  •  Opportunities to sponsor scholarships or programs
  • VIP seating/access at events
  • Recognition in newsletters and website features

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!