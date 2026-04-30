Coral Reef HS Alumni's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until July 31
Renews yearly on: August 1
From Classroom Leaders to Lifelong Mentors.
Non-voting membership status
Specifically for non-alumni faculty/staff. If you attended Coral Reef, please purchase any other membership
Valid until August 1
VALID FOR 1 YEAR ONLY 20th Reunion Special
A great way for alumni to stay connected.
Valid until August 1
VALID FOR 1 YEAR ONLY 10th Reunion Special
A great way for alumni to stay connected.
Renews yearly on: August 1
A great way for alumni to stay connected.
Renews yearly on: August 1
Our most popular tier—now packed with value
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Designed for businesses and high-level supporters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!