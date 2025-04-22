Padma Organization
Coral Reef Restoration Opportunity Drawing
NewPark Hotel
$10
Each ticket gives you a chance to win a one night stay at Newpark Hotel in Park City. All proceeds go directly to help our service work to restore coral reef in Bali Indonesia. Good luck and thanks!
2- One day Deer Valley passes
$116
Two-one day passes for 2025 summer season. valid for mountain biking, hiking or scenic chair lift rides.
