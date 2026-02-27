Coraopolis NAACP 5th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Full Page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)
Reserved front table/8 complimentary banquet tickets
Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Full page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)
Reserved front table/6 complimentary banquet tickets
Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Half page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)
Reserved front table/4 complimentary banquet tickets;
Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Quarter page color ad in the banquet booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)
2 complimentary banquet tickets
Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)
Reserved table/8 complimentary tickets
A $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded to a student from each high school in our branch’s service area (Cornell – Moon Township – Sewickley)
Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program
Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program
Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program
Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program
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