Coraopolis NAACP

Hosted by

Coraopolis NAACP

About this event

Coraopolis NAACP 5th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

1491 Coraopolis Heights Rd

Coraopolis, PA 15108, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

 Full Page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)

 Reserved front table/8 complimentary banquet tickets

 Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)

 Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)

Gold Sponsorship
$3,500

 Full page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)

 Reserved front table/6 complimentary banquet tickets

 Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)

 Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

 Half page color ad in the banquet program booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)

 Reserved front table/4 complimentary banquet tickets;

 Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)

 Recognition at the banquet (Accept: Y___ or N___)

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

 Quarter page color ad in the banquet booklet (Provide Camera Ready Media)

 2 complimentary banquet tickets

 Company logo/link on Coraopolis NAACP website (Accept: Y___ or N___)

Banquet Table Sponsorship
$650

Reserved table/8 complimentary tickets

P.R.I.D.E. Sponsorship
$1,500

A $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded to a student from each high school in our branch’s service area (Cornell – Moon Township – Sewickley)

$100.00 Patron
$100

Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program

$75.00 Patron
$75

Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program

$50.00 Patron
$50

Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program

$25.00 Patron
$25

Patrons will be listed in the Banquet program

Add a donation for Coraopolis NAACP

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