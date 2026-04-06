Corbel Crawl Caesars Superdome

About this event
Please select this option if you are an AIA New Orleans architect member or Professional Affiliate member. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.
Please select this option is you are a member of NOMA, an AIANO associate member, or an architecture student. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.
Please select this option if you are not a current member of AIA New Orleans. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.
As a buttress sponsor, you will receive:
Choose this option for our flash sale if you are an AIA New Orleans member or affiliate member.
Choose this option if you are not an AIA New Orleans member.
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