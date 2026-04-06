The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Hosted by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this event

Corbel Crawl Caesars Superdome

1001 Poydras St

New Orleans, LA 70112, USA

AIA New Orleans Architect/Affiliate Member
$45

Please select this option if you are an AIA New Orleans architect member or Professional Affiliate member. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.

NOMA member, AIANO Associate Members, Arch. Students
$35

Please select this option is you are a member of NOMA, an AIANO associate member, or an architecture student. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.

Non-AIANO Member
$80

Please select this option if you are not a current member of AIA New Orleans. Your ticket price includes the tour of the Superdome and lunch at Coppervine.

Buttress Sponsor
$400

As a buttress sponsor, you will receive:

  • Name placement on all event promotions, including:
    • AIA New Orleans website
    • Event emails and social media announcements
    • Printed event program
  • Recognition on-site during tours
  • Three complimentary passes for the Building Tour (meet at the Superdome)


Lintel Sponsor
$800
  • Logo placement on all event promotions, including:
    • AIA New Orleans website
    • Event emails and social media announcements
    • Printed event program
  • Recognition on-site during tours
  • Six complimentary passes for the Building Tour (meet at the Superdome)
Cantilever (Presenting) Sponsor
$1,200
  • Exclusive title sponsor recognition, including company name in the event title.
  • Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, event signage, and event program.
  • Featured in all press releases, newsletters, and marketing campaigns.
  • Extensive social media campaign highlighting the partnership.
  • Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for attendees.
  • Opportunity to address attendees at end of tour.
  • Nine complimentary passes for the Building Tour (meet at the Superdome)
FLASH SALE: AIANO Architect/Affiliate Member
$25

Choose this option for our flash sale if you are an AIA New Orleans member or affiliate member.

FLASH SALE: Non-AIANO Member
$55

Choose this option if you are not an AIA New Orleans member.

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!