Corbett PTC

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Corbett PTC

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Corbett Fall Sponsors

Popcorn Machine item
Popcorn Machine
$300

Help us sponsor a Popcorn Day for our Corbett Junior High students and staff! This fun treat is a simple way to spread a little extra joy, appreciation, and Mustang spirit throughout our campus. 🍿❤️💙

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Cotton Candy Machine and Supplies item
Cotton Candy Machine and Supplies
$350

Help us sponsor a Cotton Candy Day for our Corbett Junior High students and staff! This sweet treat is a fun way to bring smiles, boost school spirit, and add a little extra Mustang magic to the day. 🍭❤️💙

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Snow Cone Machine and Supplies item
Snow Cone Machine and Supplies
$275

Snow cones are a fun way to surprise our campus with a sweet and cold treat!

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Back-to-school Breakfast/Lunch item
Back-to-school Breakfast/Lunch
$250

Help us treat our staff with a meal to kick off the new school year!

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First Wednesday Staff Treat Day item
First Wednesday Staff Treat Day
$175

We love to start off the month with a staff treat to help start their new month on the right foot! We have 4 months of treat days to cover, choose as many or few as you'd like.

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Rock, Paper, Scissors Competition item
Rock, Paper, Scissors Competition
$200

Our mustangs absolutely LOVE this all day competition and your sponsorship would help us make all the fun prizes our Mustang students and staff will win!

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Add a donation for Corbett PTC

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!