Corbett Fall Sponsors

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Help us sponsor a Popcorn Day for our Corbett Junior High students and staff! This fun treat is a simple way to spread a little extra joy, appreciation, and Mustang spirit throughout our campus. 🍿❤️💙
Help us sponsor a Cotton Candy Day for our Corbett Junior High students and staff! This sweet treat is a fun way to bring smiles, boost school spirit, and add a little extra Mustang magic to the day. 🍭❤️💙
Snow cones are a fun way to surprise our campus with a sweet and cold treat!
Help us treat our staff with a meal to kick off the new school year!
We love to start off the month with a staff treat to help start their new month on the right foot! We have 4 months of treat days to cover, choose as many or few as you'd like.
Our mustangs absolutely LOVE this all day competition and your sponsorship would help us make all the fun prizes our Mustang students and staff will win!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!