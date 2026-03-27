Red River Revel Arts Festival

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Red River Revel Arts Festival

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Cork No. 20 Raffle

#20
$10

Blanton's: Original Single Barrell, 750ml (includes bag)

#21
$10

Cadre Stone Blossom Sauvignon Blanc; Welcome Spring garden flag 12.5"x18"; Pink Spoonbill on tree limb with blossoms painted on 6x6 canvas.

#22
$10

Summer gift basket: 1 High Rock Vodka; 4 Nutrl Pineapple; 2 Neon Orange Revel Koozies; 1 Revel flag; 1 decorative kitchen towel

#23
$10

Spring Garden & Relax set: 2 bottles of LAB Rose; Green and pink SHV hat; Green, pink & white pickle ball tray with cocktail napkins; Whole foods insulated shopping bag; and a 3L watering can.

#24
$10

Bradshaw and Beer set: assortment of local beer; Spiegelau assorted beer glasses; The Bradshaw Family Cookbook, autographed by Terry Bradshaw.

#25
$10

Case of Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Premium Sparkling Wine.

#26
$10

Don Ramon, 100% Agave, Silver Tequila 750ml; multi-color sequin bangle by Redd Dott Jewelry.

#27
$10

Ralph Lauren gold tray with leather embellishment; 3 bottles Dark Horse Rose.

#28
$10

Ragged Branch Cowboy Cut Bourbon Whiskey; 2 mugs with antler handles; 318 hat.

#29
$10

Straw Gator with 2 Revel Koozies, America Farmland Trust Bandana; Spiegelau assorted beer glasses; Revel tote bag.

#30
$10

3 bottles of white wine; hand painted stemless wine glass; 3 pairs of earings by Sandy & Rizzo; Revel t-shirt; gold cheers picks.

#31
$10

22" Copper Tito's brand Webber Original Kettle Grill.

#32
$10

Hotworx Warrior Bundle: Eguipment bag; workout mat; Hotworx towel; textured foam roller; resistance bands; workout gloves; free-workout voucher.

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