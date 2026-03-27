Cork No. 20 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Blanton's: Original Single Barrell, 750ml (includes bag)
Cadre Stone Blossom Sauvignon Blanc; Welcome Spring garden flag 12.5"x18"; Pink Spoonbill on tree limb with blossoms painted on 6x6 canvas.
Summer gift basket: 1 High Rock Vodka; 4 Nutrl Pineapple; 2 Neon Orange Revel Koozies; 1 Revel flag; 1 decorative kitchen towel
Spring Garden & Relax set: 2 bottles of LAB Rose; Green and pink SHV hat; Green, pink & white pickle ball tray with cocktail napkins; Whole foods insulated shopping bag; and a 3L watering can.
Bradshaw and Beer set: assortment of local beer; Spiegelau assorted beer glasses; The Bradshaw Family Cookbook, autographed by Terry Bradshaw.
Case of Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Premium Sparkling Wine.
Don Ramon, 100% Agave, Silver Tequila 750ml; multi-color sequin bangle by Redd Dott Jewelry.
Ralph Lauren gold tray with leather embellishment; 3 bottles Dark Horse Rose.
Ragged Branch Cowboy Cut Bourbon Whiskey; 2 mugs with antler handles; 318 hat.
Straw Gator with 2 Revel Koozies, America Farmland Trust Bandana; Spiegelau assorted beer glasses; Revel tote bag.
3 bottles of white wine; hand painted stemless wine glass; 3 pairs of earings by Sandy & Rizzo; Revel t-shirt; gold cheers picks.
22" Copper Tito's brand Webber Original Kettle Grill.
Hotworx Warrior Bundle: Eguipment bag; workout mat; Hotworx towel; textured foam roller; resistance bands; workout gloves; free-workout voucher.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!