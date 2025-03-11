Corks & Clays 2025

• 1 Team (5 Shooters) • Banner with Logo on Course • Signs with Logo at 3 Stations • Recognition on Website and Socials --->Please provide participant info by June 26th.<---
• 5 Shooter Registrations • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music **Invite up to 5 Corkers (A $500 value for $250!) Receiving • Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Music**
• 5 Shooter Registrations • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music
• Banner with Logo at the Flurry Station • Recognition on Website and Socials
• Sign with Logo at 1 Station • Recognition on Website and Socials
• 1 Shooter Registration • Appetizers, Wine, & Music **Invite 1 Corker (A $100 value for $50!) Receiving • Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music**
• 1 Shooter Registration • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music
• Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing