Corks & Clays 2025

W8269 County Rd F

Cascade, WI 53011, USA

COURSE SPONSOR
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

• 1 Team (5 Shooters) • Banner with Logo on Course • Signs with Logo at 3 Stations • Recognition on Website and Socials --->Please provide participant info by June 26th.<---

TEAM & CORKERS
$1,250
groupTicketCaption

• 5 Shooter Registrations • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music **Invite up to 5 Corkers (A $500 value for $250!) Receiving • Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Music**

TEAM
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

• 5 Shooter Registrations • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music

FLURRY STATION SPONSOR
$500

• Banner with Logo at the Flurry Station • Recognition on Website and Socials

STATION SPONSOR
$250

• Sign with Logo at 1 Station • Recognition on Website and Socials

SINGLE SHOOTER & CORKER
$250
groupTicketCaption

• 1 Shooter Registration • Appetizers, Wine, & Music **Invite 1 Corker (A $100 value for $50!) Receiving • Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music**

SINGLE SHOOTER
$200

• 1 Shooter Registration • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music

CORKER
$100

• Course Access to View Event • Appetizers, Wine, & Live Music

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing