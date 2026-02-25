CorkVallis Sponsors

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About this event
Logo on event webpage
Business name on the wine walk map
Social media recognition
1 event entry
Why it matters: Even a small sponsorship helps you get in front of a community audience while showing your support for a local event..
Exclusive logo placement on official CorkVallis wine keys
Logo on event webpage
Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map
Social media recognition
2 event entries
Why It Matters: Your brand becomes a practical keepsake guests use again and again, creating lasting visibility long after Wine Walk night.
Exclusive logo placement on official two-bottle reusable wine bags
Logo on event webpage
Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map
Social media recognition
2 event entries
Why It Matters: Each reusable tote turns guests into walking ambassadors for your business during the event and well beyond it.
Logo placement on official yard signs & digital billboard on Hwy 34 for two weeks
Logo on event webpage
Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map
Social media recognition
2 event entries
Logo featured on official event wine glasses
Premier logo placement on poster and digital materials
Featured placement on Wine Walk Map
Social media promotion
Verbal recognition during the event
Priority logo placement on website
3 event entries
Why It Matters: Your logo is part of every cheers, photo, and first sip — placing your brand at the heart of the celebration.
“CorkVallis Wine Walk Presented by [Your Business]” naming recognition
Exclusive logo placement on VIP stainless steel glassware
Premium logo placement on all marketing materials
Inclusion in radio, news, and promotional advertising
Premier pick-up or activation location at the event
Featured recognition in press outreach
Verbal recognition throughout the event
4 VIP event entries
Why It Matters: As Presenting Sponsor, your business leads the celebration with premier recognition and unmatched community visibility.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!