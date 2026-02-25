Downtown Corvallis Organization

Hosted by

Downtown Corvallis Organization

About this event

CorkVallis Sponsors

Tiny Taster Sponsor
$150

Logo on event webpage

Business name on the wine walk map

Social media recognition

1 event entry

Why it matters: Even a small sponsorship helps you get in front of a community audience while showing your support for a local event..

The Cork Collector
$500

Exclusive logo placement on official CorkVallis wine keys

Logo on event webpage

Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map

Social media recognition

2 event entries

Why It Matters: Your brand becomes a practical keepsake guests use again and again, creating lasting visibility long after Wine Walk night.

The Reserve Carrier
$700

Exclusive logo placement on official two-bottle reusable wine bags

Logo on event webpage

Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map

Social media recognition

2 event entries

Why It Matters: Each reusable tote turns guests into walking ambassadors for your business during the event and well beyond it.

Sip This Way Sponsor
$300

Logo placement on official yard signs & digital billboard on Hwy 34 for two weeks

Logo on event webpage

Featured business listing on Wine Walk Map

Social media recognition

2 event entries

The First Pour
$1,200

Logo featured on official event wine glasses

Premier logo placement on poster and digital materials

Featured placement on Wine Walk Map

Social media promotion

Verbal recognition during the event

Priority logo placement on website

3 event entries

Why It Matters: Your logo is part of every cheers, photo, and first sip — placing your brand at the heart of the celebration.

Toast of the Town - “Presenting Sponsor”
$2,500

“CorkVallis Wine Walk Presented by [Your Business]” naming recognition

Exclusive logo placement on VIP stainless steel glassware

Premium logo placement on all marketing materials

Inclusion in radio, news, and promotional advertising

Premier pick-up or activation location at the event

Featured recognition in press outreach

Verbal recognition throughout the event

4 VIP event entries

Why It Matters: As Presenting Sponsor, your business leads the celebration with premier recognition and unmatched community visibility.

Add a donation for Downtown Corvallis Organization

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