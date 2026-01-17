Sterling Heights Rotary

Hosted by

Sterling Heights Rotary

About this event

Cornhole

36901 Garfield Rd

Clinton Township, MI 48035, USA

Spectator only
$20

Just coming to watch? Spectator ticket includes pizza and salad.

1 Raffle Ticket
$20

+Purchase a ticket to drop into a bucket for a chance to win a prize

3 Raffle Tickets
$50

+Purchase tickets at a discount for a chance to win a prize

7 Raffle Tickets
$100

+Purchase tickets at a larger discount for a chance to win a price

Angel Sponsor
$5,000

Help support the community through the Sterling Heights Rotary Club's good deeds. Recognition throughout the year at all of the Club's events.

General Donation
Free

Can't attend the event but still want to support kids? Give any amount with this option. 100% of your donation will go to our community projects.

Add a donation for Sterling Heights Rotary

$

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