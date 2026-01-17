About this event
Just coming to watch? Spectator ticket includes pizza and salad.
+Purchase a ticket to drop into a bucket for a chance to win a prize
+Purchase tickets at a discount for a chance to win a prize
+Purchase tickets at a larger discount for a chance to win a price
Help support the community through the Sterling Heights Rotary Club's good deeds. Recognition throughout the year at all of the Club's events.
Can't attend the event but still want to support kids? Give any amount with this option. 100% of your donation will go to our community projects.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!