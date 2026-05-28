Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans Festival 2026

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Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants one person entry into the social bracket for the casual players. You will be paired up with other individual entries to form a team. Chance at great prizes.
Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. Chance at great prizes.
Grants one person entry into the social bracket for the casual players. You will be paired up with other individual entries to form a team. Chance at great prizes.
Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. 4 game guarantee. Chance at great prizes.
Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.
Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.
Grants entry (no partner required) into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes
Grants two person team entry into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes
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