Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

Hosted by

Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

About this event

Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans Festival 2026

161 Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146, USA

Sort by category

Early Bird Social Individual
$25
Available until Sep 1

Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants one person entry into the social bracket for the casual players. You will be paired up with other individual entries to form a team. Chance at great prizes.

Early Bird Social Team
$50
Available until Sep 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. Chance at great prizes.

Social Individual
$30
Available until Sep 1

Grants one person entry into the social bracket for the casual players. You will be paired up with other individual entries to form a team. Chance at great prizes.

Social Team
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. 4 game guarantee. Chance at great prizes.

Early Bird Competitive Team
$70
Available until Sep 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Early Bird Pricing Ends 9/1/25. Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.

Competitive Team
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.

Child
$20

Grants entry (no partner required) into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes

Child Team
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants two person team entry into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes

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