Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

Hosted by

Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

About this event

Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans Festival 2026 Sponsorships

161 Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

As the exclusive headline partner of the festival, your business receives maximum brand exposure before a massive local audience while standing proudly behind our first responders.


Key Benefits:

  • Elite Visibility: Headline placement on event marketing, top website positioning, and main entrance banner recognition.
  • On-Site Branding: Your logo custom-printed on tournament boards, live PA announcements, and a dedicated promotional booth space.
  • Team Perks: Includes 3 social team entries into the cornhole tournament.
Board Sponsor
$1,000

Stand out as a featured partner with prominent, lasting brand placement right in the middle of the action—plus, you get to take a piece of the festival home!

Key Benefits:

  • Custom Hardware: Your business logo custom-printed directly onto a set of tournament cornhole boards (which you can keep or donate after the event).
  • On-Site & Digital Reach: Includes website logo placement, a dedicated promotional booth space, and 3 live PA announcements during the tournament.
  • Team Perks: Includes 2 social team entries to bring your employees or clients out to play.
Car Show Awards Feature Sponsor
$500

Put your brand in the winner's circle! Your business will be the exclusive sponsor of the custom trophies and awards presented to the top moderns, classics, hot rods, and bikes.

  • Key Benefits: Exclusive signage at the awards presentation, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
Beer Garden Feature Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of the most high-traffic footprints at the festival! Your business will have branding rights to the Beer Garden area, keeping your logo top-of-mind as attendees gather to relax and socialize.

  • Key Benefits: Dedicated signage at the Beer Garden, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
Bar Feature Sponsor
$500

Get your brand directly into the hands of festival-goers. As the Bar Sponsor, your business signage will be prominently displayed right at the main beverage service counter where patrons order all day.

  • Key Benefits: Prime signage at the festival bar, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
Kids Zone Feature Sponsor
$500

Showcase your family-friendly community pride by sponsoring the high-energy Kids Zone, home to the moon bounces, face painting, and youth activities.

  • Key Benefits: Dedicated signage at the Kids Zone, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
Dunk Tank Feature Sponsor
$500

Make a massive splash with your marketing! Sponsor the crowd-favorite Dunk Tank, ensuring high-visibility engagement and constant eyes on your brand during this high-energy, fun attraction.

  • Key Benefits: Dedicated signage at the Dunk Tank, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
DJ & Entertainment Feature Sponsor
$500

Set the vibe for the entire day! Your business will be the exclusive sponsor of the event's soundtrack and entertainment, positioning your brand alongside DJ K Rock.

  • Key Benefits: Dedicated signage right at the DJ booth/entertainment stage, a promotional booth space, website logo placement, a live PA announcement, and 1 social team entry.
Raffle Sponsor
$250

Help drive excitement and support the cause by powering our high-traffic festival raffles, keeping your business top-of-mind as winners are drawn!

Key Benefits:

  • Prize Branding: Your business logo and info prominently displayed alongside our major raffle items.
  • Live Event Recognition: Your business announced over the PA system during the official raffle drawings.
  • Digital Presence: Includes a small logo placement on our official event website.
Prize Sponsor (Donate $25 or more)
Pay what you can

Support our tournament brackets and raffles by funding cash prizes and player gift card awards. This is a highly accessible tier perfect for individuals, families, or small businesses looking to make a meaningful local impact!

Key Benefits:

  • Flexible Giving: While the minimum donation is $25, higher values are strongly encouraged and directly amplify the prize pools for our participants.
  • Live Recognition: Your generosity will be prominently recognized at the event, including a live PA announcement when your sponsored prize or cash award is handed out to tournament winners.
  • Support the Mission: 100% of your contribution backs the Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society.
Gift Card Donation ($25+)
Free

Support our tournament brackets and raffles by funding gift card awards from your Business. This is a highly accessible tier perfect for individuals, families, or small businesses looking to make a meaningful local impact!

Key Benefits:

  • Flexible Giving: While the minimum donation is $25, higher values are strongly encouraged and directly amplify the prize pools for our participants.
  • Live Recognition: Your generosity will be prominently recognized at the event, including a live PA announcement when your sponsored prize or cash award is handed out to tournament winners.
  • Support the Mission: 100% of your contribution backs the Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society.
Add a donation for Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!