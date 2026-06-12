Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans Festival 2026 Sponsorships

About this event
As the exclusive headline partner of the festival, your business receives maximum brand exposure before a massive local audience while standing proudly behind our first responders.
Key Benefits:
Stand out as a featured partner with prominent, lasting brand placement right in the middle of the action—plus, you get to take a piece of the festival home!
Key Benefits:
Put your brand in the winner's circle! Your business will be the exclusive sponsor of the custom trophies and awards presented to the top moderns, classics, hot rods, and bikes.
Sponsor one of the most high-traffic footprints at the festival! Your business will have branding rights to the Beer Garden area, keeping your logo top-of-mind as attendees gather to relax and socialize.
Get your brand directly into the hands of festival-goers. As the Bar Sponsor, your business signage will be prominently displayed right at the main beverage service counter where patrons order all day.
Showcase your family-friendly community pride by sponsoring the high-energy Kids Zone, home to the moon bounces, face painting, and youth activities.
Make a massive splash with your marketing! Sponsor the crowd-favorite Dunk Tank, ensuring high-visibility engagement and constant eyes on your brand during this high-energy, fun attraction.
Set the vibe for the entire day! Your business will be the exclusive sponsor of the event's soundtrack and entertainment, positioning your brand alongside DJ K Rock.
Help drive excitement and support the cause by powering our high-traffic festival raffles, keeping your business top-of-mind as winners are drawn!
Key Benefits:
Support our tournament brackets and raffles by funding cash prizes and player gift card awards. This is a highly accessible tier perfect for individuals, families, or small businesses looking to make a meaningful local impact!
Key Benefits:
Support our tournament brackets and raffles by funding gift card awards from your Business. This is a highly accessible tier perfect for individuals, families, or small businesses looking to make a meaningful local impact!
Key Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!