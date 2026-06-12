Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans Festival 2026 Sponsorships

Support our tournament brackets and raffles by funding gift card awards from your Business. This is a highly accessible tier perfect for individuals, families, or small businesses looking to make a meaningful local impact!

Key Benefits:

Flexible Giving: While the minimum donation is $25, higher values are strongly encouraged and directly amplify the prize pools for our participants.

Live Recognition: Your generosity will be prominently recognized at the event, including a live PA announcement when your sponsored prize or cash award is handed out to tournament winners.