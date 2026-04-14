Cornell Tech Sunset Sendoff

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About this event
The main ticket release for Cornell Tech students. There will not be any additional ticket waves.
* Includes: Entry, one drink ticket, dinner, and photo booths.
* Note: A valid Cornell Tech Student ID is required for entry with this ticket. IDs will be verified at the door.
For our plus ones and guests. Join the Cornell Tech community for a night out in the city to celebrate one last time.
Includes: Entry, one drink ticket, dinner, and photo booths.
Note: IDs will be verified at the door.
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