Cornell Tech Student Government

Hosted by

Cornell Tech Student Government

About this event

Cornell Tech Sunset Sendoff

112 W 25th St Floor 38 & 39

New York, NY 10001, USA

Cornell Tech Student Ticket - General Admission
$35

The main ticket release for Cornell Tech students. There will not be any additional ticket waves.


* Includes: Entry, one drink ticket, dinner, and photo booths.

* Note: A valid Cornell Tech Student ID is required for entry with this ticket. IDs will be verified at the door.

Guest Pass (Non-Cornell Tech Affiliated)
$60

For our plus ones and guests. Join the Cornell Tech community for a night out in the city to celebrate one last time.


Includes: Entry, one drink ticket, dinner, and photo booths.


Note: IDs will be verified at the door.

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