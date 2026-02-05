Cornerstone Baptist School

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Cornerstone Baptist School

About this raffle

The Chosen Experience Raffle

1 Ticket
$20

Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible for federal or state income tax purposes. The raffle is limited to a maximum of 1,000 tickets. Participants must be legal residents of the State of Missouri to be eligible to win.

3 Ticket Bundle
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible for federal or state income tax purposes. The raffle is limited to a maximum of 1,000 tickets. Participants must be legal residents of the State of Missouri to be eligible to win.

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