The Chosen Experience Raffle

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About this raffle
Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible for federal or state income tax purposes. The raffle is limited to a maximum of 1,000 tickets. Participants must be legal residents of the State of Missouri to be eligible to win.
Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible for federal or state income tax purposes. The raffle is limited to a maximum of 1,000 tickets. Participants must be legal residents of the State of Missouri to be eligible to win.
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