Cornerstone Community Group 26-27 Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 29, 2027
The $100 fee includes ONE child in your registration. All additional children on campus, regardless of whether they are enrolled in classes, are an additional $15 each.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.
Valid until May 29, 2027
Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!