Offered by

Cornerstone Community Group

About the memberships

Cornerstone Community Group 26-27 Registration

Family Registration for 1 child
$100

Valid until May 29, 2027

The $100 fee includes ONE child in your registration. All additional children on campus, regardless of whether they are enrolled in classes, are an additional $15 each.

Family Registration for 2 children
$115

Valid until May 29, 2027

Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.

Family Registration for 3 children
$130

Valid until May 29, 2027

Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.

Family Registration for 4 children
$145

Valid until May 29, 2027

Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.

Family Registration for 5 children
$160

Valid until May 29, 2027

Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.

Family Registration for 6 children
$175

Valid until May 29, 2027

Each additional child, even if not enrolled in classes, is $15.

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