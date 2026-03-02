Cornerstone Elementary PTA's Silent Auction I - 2026

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Starting bid
🎉 Principal for the Day 🎉
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance!
With this one-of-a-kind experience, your student will step into the big shoes of our fearless leader and become Principal for the Day! From helping with morning announcements to visiting classrooms like a VIP, your student will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep our school running smoothly.
Bid high and rule the school — for a day!🎉
Donated by: Dr. Prudhomme, Principal
Timeframe: May 20th
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🍕 Pizza & Brownies with the Principal & Assistant Principals + 2 Friends 🍫
A sweet deal with school leaders!
The winning student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special pizza and brownies treat with the Principal and Assistant Principals. Share laughs, enjoy delicious food, and spend quality time with the school’s leadership team in this fun and memorable experience.
Don’t miss this tasty opportunity—start the bidding! 🌟✨
Timeframe: May 13th
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎓 5th Grade Graduation – 2 Front Row Seats 🎓
No squinting. No standing on tiptoes. No zooming in on your phone from the back of the room!
Celebrate your Graduate’s big milestone with two coveted front row seats at the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony. You’ll have the best view in the house for every smile, wave, handshake, and proud walk across the stage.
Bid high, sit close, and cheer loud! 🎉
Note: Only 5th Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: May
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎓 5th Grade Graduation – 2 Front Row Seats 🎓
No squinting. No standing on tiptoes. No zooming in on your phone from the back of the room!
Celebrate your Graduate’s big milestone with two coveted front row seats at the 5th Grade Graduation ceremony. You’ll have the best view in the house for every smile, wave, handshake, and proud walk across the stage.
Bid high, sit close, and cheer loud! 🎉
Note: Only 5th Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: May
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 2nd Grade Music Performance – 2 Front Row Seats 🎤
Get ready for a show-stopping performance!
Enjoy the best view in the house with two front row seats to the 2nd Grade Music Performance. Watch your favorite students shine on stage as they sing, perform, and showcase their hard work in this special event. It’s a memorable experience you won’t want to miss!
Take center stage and start the bidding! 🌟🎵
Note: Only 2th Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: 2026-2027
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 3rd Grade Music Performance – 2 Front Row Seats 🎤
Get ready for a show-stopping performance!
Enjoy the best view in the house with two front row seats to the 3rd Grade Music Performance. Watch your favorite students shine on stage as they sing, perform, and showcase their hard work in this special event. It’s a memorable experience you won’t want to miss!
Take center stage and start the bidding! 🌟🎵
Note: Only 3rd Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: 2026-2027
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 4th Grade Music Performance – 2 Front Row Seats 🎤
Get ready for a show-stopping performance!
Enjoy the best view in the house with two front row seats to the 4th Grade Music Performance. Watch your favorite students shine on stage as they sing, perform, and showcase their hard work in this special event. It’s a memorable experience you won’t want to miss!
Take center stage and start the bidding! 🌟🎵
Note: Only 4th Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: 2026-2027
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 5th Grade Music Performance – 2 Front Row Seats 🎤
Get ready for a show-stopping performance!
Enjoy the best view in the house with two front row seats to the 5th Grade Music Performance. Watch your favorite students shine on stage as they sing, perform, and showcase their hard work in this special event. It’s a memorable experience you won’t want to miss!
Take center stage and start the bidding! 🌟🎵
Note: Only 5th Grade families can bid on this item
Timeframe: 2026-2027
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🚗 Front Row Parking Spot – 2026–2027 School Year 🚗
Say goodbye to circling the lot. Say hello to VIP parking!
This highly coveted Front Row Parking Spot for the entire 2026–2027 school year means prime placement every single day. Rain or shine, hot or freezing, you’ll glide in and out like the drop-off royalty you are.
Trust us — this one always drives up the bids! 🚙✨
Timeframe: 2026-2027
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 PK/Kinder Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends 🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your PK or Kindergarten student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 1st Grade Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends 🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your 1st Grader student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 2nd Grade Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your 2nd Grader student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 3rd Grade Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends 🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your 3rd Grader student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 4th Grade Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends 🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your 4th Grader student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🎶 5th Grade Playlist Creators with Ms. Masters + 2 Friends 🎶
Future DJs, this is your moment!
Your 5th Grader student along with 2 friends will team up with Ms. Masters at Lunch to help create a fun, school-appropriate playlist for their class. From upbeat dance tunes to sweet sing-along favorites, they’ll help choose 10 songs that get everyone smiling and moving.
Hit play and let the bidding begin! 🎧✨
Donated By: Counselor, Ms. Masters
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Maybee + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Maybee, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Ms. Maybee
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Ms. Triska and Ms. Sabio + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Ms. Triska and Ms. Sabio, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teachers over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Ms. Triska and Ms. Sabio
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teachers for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Rogers + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Rogers, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Rogers
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Rogers + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Rogers, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Rogers
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Zimmerman + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Zimmerman, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Zimmerman
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Santos + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Santos, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Santos
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Ms. Ferguson + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Ms. Ferguson, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Ms. Ferguson
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Fouhey + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Fouhey, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Fouhey
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥐 Breakfast with Mrs. Jennifer Samoheyl + 2 Friends 🍓
Kick off the day with a delicious breakfast and special time with Mrs. Jennifer Samoheyl!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a cozy morning (7:30-7:55am) filled with yummy treats, laughter, and conversation with their favorite teacher. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra memorable.
Bid high — because mornings this special are truly priceless! 🥞🍎✨
Donated By: Jennifer Samoheyl
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Hedge + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Hedge, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Hedge
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🍩 Breakfast with Mr. Neesley + 2 Friends 🍩
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mr. Neesley, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mr. Neesley
Timeframe: May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – PreK Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky PreK student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – Kinder Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky Kindergartner student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – 1st Grade Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky 1st Grade student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – 2nd Grade Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky 2nd Grade student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – 3rd Grade Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky 3rd Grade student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – 4th Grade Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky 4th Grade student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
📚 Librarian of the Day – 5th Grade Student 📖
Shhh… it’s library time!
One lucky 5th Grade student will get the chance to be the Librarian of the Day! The winner will spend special time in the library helping with simple tasks, exploring books, and enjoying Storytime with our librarian. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at the library and a wonderful way to celebrate a love of reading.
Turn the page and start the bidding! 🌟📚
Donated By: Ms. Maresca
Timeframe: May, during library outclass. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Andrade + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Andrade, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Andrade
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Camacho + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Any current or former student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Camacho, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Mckenzie Camacho
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥞 Breakfast with Mrs. Cherry + 2 Friends 🍳
Start the day with smiles, stories, and syrup!
Your student along with 2 friends will enjoy a special breakfast with Mrs. Cherry, filled with laughter, conversation, and plenty of yummy treats. This is a cozy, one-of-a-kind experience where the kids can connect with their favorite teacher over pancakes, waffles, or whatever morning goodies are on the menu.
Bid high — because mornings this magical don’t come around every day! 🥓🥞✨
Donated By: Mrs. Emily Cherry
Timeframe: April. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥐 Breakfast with Mrs. Tracy Derr – 1 Student + 1 Friend (2nd Grade) 🍓
Kick off the day with a delicious breakfast and special time with Mrs. Tracy Derr!
Your 2nd grader along with 1 friend will enjoy a cozy morning filled with yummy treats, laughter, and conversation with their favorite teacher. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra memorable.
Bid high — because mornings this special are truly priceless! 🥞🍎✨
Donated By: Mrs. Tracy Derr
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥐 Breakfast with Mrs. Tracy Derr – 1 Student + 1 Friend (2nd Grade) 🍓
Kick off the day with a delicious breakfast and special time with Mrs. Tracy Derr!
Your 2nd grader along with 1 friend will enjoy a cozy morning filled with yummy treats, laughter, and conversation with their favorite teacher. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra memorable.
Bid high — because mornings this special are truly priceless! 🥞🍎✨
Donated By: Mrs. Tracy Derr
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥐 Breakfast with Mrs. Wilson – 1 Student + 1 Friend
(2nd Grade)🍓
Kick off the day with a delicious breakfast and special time with Mrs. Wilson!
Your 2nd grader along with 1 friend will enjoy a cozy morning filled with yummy treats, laughter, and conversation with their favorite teacher. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra memorable.
Bid high — because mornings this special are truly priceless! 🥞🍎✨
Donated By: Mrs. Wilson
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Starting bid
🥐 Breakfast with Mrs. Wilson – 1 Student + 1 Friend
(2nd Grade)🍓
Kick off the day with a delicious breakfast and special time with Mrs. Wilson!
Your 2nd grader along with 1 friend will enjoy a cozy morning filled with yummy treats, laughter, and conversation with their favorite teacher. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra memorable.
Bid high — because mornings this special are truly priceless! 🥞🍎✨
Donated By: Mrs. Wilson
Timeframe: April or May. Please contact the teacher for specific date
Please Note:
*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.
*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
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