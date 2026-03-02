Cornerstone Elementary PTA's Silent Auction I - 2026

🎉 Principal for the Day 🎉

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance!





With this one-of-a-kind experience, your student will step into the big shoes of our fearless leader and become Principal for the Day! From helping with morning announcements to visiting classrooms like a VIP, your student will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep our school running smoothly.





Bid high and rule the school — for a day!🎉





Donated by: Dr. Prudhomme, Principal

Timeframe: May 20th





Please Note:

*All Items must be picked up by an Adult. Pickup instructions will be provided to each winner after the auction closes and the items have been paid for.

*Items will NOT be delivered to your child or shipped to avoid any miscommunication or misplacements. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.