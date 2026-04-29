Cornerstone Founder

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At this supreme founders' level, your generosity establishes the most monumental and lasting landmarks on the campus through the top founders' tier of giving, naming a major attraction, ride, exhibit hall, park path, or park lake whose feature is determined by gift size, ensuring your family's name becomes synonymous with the very destinations millions will travel to experience and continuing the Foundation's work indefinitely through the sustainable entertainment engine.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!