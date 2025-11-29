Cornerstone International Art Auction: Wave 3

7955 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76137, USA

Golden Hour Facade item
Golden Hour Facade
$20

7"w x 5"h Mounted Canvas

A close-up view of ornate colonial architecture, where golden yellow walls meet mint green storefronts. The heavy paint application emphasizes the decorative details and vintage character.

Garden Collonade item
Garden Collonade
$40

7"w x 9.5"h with 10"w x 13"h Surround

Stone arches frame a courtyard garden filled with tropical plants in terracotta pots. The watercolor technique creates a sense of cool shade and hidden tranquility.

Sunset Neighborhood item
Sunset Neighborhood
$50

11.25"w x 6.125"h

Buildings in yellow, blue, and white cluster beneath bold red roofs and swaying palms. The bright, unrestrained colors and playful style create a joyful urban landscape.

Midnight Rooftops item
Midnight Rooftops
$75

15.75"w x 15.5"h

A fantastical nighttime cityscape where windows glow like jewels against deep blue sky and layered rooftops. The layers of paint create beautiful depth and texture and tiled buildings create a dreamlike urban landscape.

Boulevard item
Boulevard
$100

35.25"w x 19"h

Classic cars travel the seaside boulevard where modern buildings meet historic architecture. The painting balances detail in the foreground car with atmospheric treatment of the cityscape beyond.

Morning Moorings item
Morning Moorings
$40

13"w x 10"h

Colorful sailboats line up in calm water, their reflections creating a mirror image below. The loose watercolor technique captures the peaceful atmosphere of a quiet marina.

Morning Mist in the Valley item
Morning Mist in the Valley
$75

21.5"w x 13.75"h

Soft layers of fog drift through a tropical landscape where trees emerge from pale lavender atmosphere. The delicate color palette creates a tranquil, contemplative mood.

Mountain Twilight item
Mountain Twilight
$75

20"w x 15.5”h

Trees frame a view of distant mountains at dusk, where purple sky meets layered green foliage. The painting's soft focus and gentle colors evoke the quiet moments before nightfall.

Harbor Watch item
Harbor Watch
$125

40.5"w x 13.5"h

A panoramic view shows historic fortresses and buildings flanking a harbor where small boats float beneath dramatic skies. The textured paint application adds depth to this expansive composition.


Calle Estrecha item
Calle Estrecha
$40

9"w x 12"h

A yellow vintage car navigates a tight alley beneath aged balconies and laundry lines in this detailed mixed-media work. The layered textures and muted colors convey the character of old urban neighborhoods.

Jungle Spring item
Jungle Spring
$400

40.75"w x 64.5"h

A small waterfall tumbles through rocks while bright yellow flowering bushes line the path toward distant mountains. The detailed naturalistic style captures the abundant beauty of tropical countryside.

Wildflower Sky item
Wildflower Sky
$75

18"w x 23.5”h

Bold poppies in pink, yellow, orange, and deep purple rise against a bright blue sky. The artist's thick paint application gives each flower a sculptural presence full of movement and life.

Flores de Coral item
Flores de Coral
$150

22.25"w x 27"h

Coral and yellow tulips arranged in a weathered blue vase create a classic still life with modern flair. The textured background adds depth to this fresh take on a timeless subject.

