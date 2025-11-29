Cornerstone International Art Auction: Wave 3

Starting bid
7"w x 5"h Mounted Canvas
A close-up view of ornate colonial architecture, where golden yellow walls meet mint green storefronts. The heavy paint application emphasizes the decorative details and vintage character.
Starting bid
7"w x 9.5"h with 10"w x 13"h Surround
Stone arches frame a courtyard garden filled with tropical plants in terracotta pots. The watercolor technique creates a sense of cool shade and hidden tranquility.
Starting bid
11.25"w x 6.125"h
Buildings in yellow, blue, and white cluster beneath bold red roofs and swaying palms. The bright, unrestrained colors and playful style create a joyful urban landscape.
Starting bid
15.75"w x 15.5"h
A fantastical nighttime cityscape where windows glow like jewels against deep blue sky and layered rooftops. The layers of paint create beautiful depth and texture and tiled buildings create a dreamlike urban landscape.
Starting bid
35.25"w x 19"h
Classic cars travel the seaside boulevard where modern buildings meet historic architecture. The painting balances detail in the foreground car with atmospheric treatment of the cityscape beyond.
Starting bid
13"w x 10"h
Colorful sailboats line up in calm water, their reflections creating a mirror image below. The loose watercolor technique captures the peaceful atmosphere of a quiet marina.
Starting bid
21.5"w x 13.75"h
Soft layers of fog drift through a tropical landscape where trees emerge from pale lavender atmosphere. The delicate color palette creates a tranquil, contemplative mood.
Starting bid
20"w x 15.5”h
Trees frame a view of distant mountains at dusk, where purple sky meets layered green foliage. The painting's soft focus and gentle colors evoke the quiet moments before nightfall.
Starting bid
40.5"w x 13.5"h
A panoramic view shows historic fortresses and buildings flanking a harbor where small boats float beneath dramatic skies. The textured paint application adds depth to this expansive composition.
Starting bid
9"w x 12"h
A yellow vintage car navigates a tight alley beneath aged balconies and laundry lines in this detailed mixed-media work. The layered textures and muted colors convey the character of old urban neighborhoods.
Starting bid
40.75"w x 64.5"h
A small waterfall tumbles through rocks while bright yellow flowering bushes line the path toward distant mountains. The detailed naturalistic style captures the abundant beauty of tropical countryside.
Starting bid
18"w x 23.5”h
Bold poppies in pink, yellow, orange, and deep purple rise against a bright blue sky. The artist's thick paint application gives each flower a sculptural presence full of movement and life.
Starting bid
22.25"w x 27"h
Coral and yellow tulips arranged in a weathered blue vase create a classic still life with modern flair. The textured background adds depth to this fresh take on a timeless subject.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!