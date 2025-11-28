Cornerstone International Art Auction: Wave 1

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Starting bid
7"w x 5"h Mounted Canvas
Thick, energetic brushstrokes bring a tree-lined street to life, with a distant capitol dome rising in the background. The artist uses vibrant yellows and blues to capture the warmth of a tropical city.
Starting bid
7"w x 5"h Mounted Canvas
Figures gather on a narrow street lined with aged buildings, where purples and earth tones suggest the wear of time. A vintage green car adds a splash of color to the weathered scene.
Starting bid
6"w x 8"h with 7.5"w x 10"h Mat
Pen and watercolor combine to capture a historic bell tower rising above palm trees. The artist's clean lines and subtle color washes create an elegant architectural portrait.
Starting bid
7"w x 9.5" h with 10"w x 13"h Surround
A peaceful courtyard scene features a tiered fountain surrounded by potted plants and wrought-iron balconies. Loose watercolor brushwork captures the play of light and water.
Starting bid
29.5"w x 44"h
A striking profile portrait with cascading flowers in red, yellow, and blue. The dimensional brushwork creates a celebration of color and form against a golden backdrop.
Starting bid
16”w x 11"h each (Set of 3)
Three companion pieces depicting a guitarist, trumpeter, and drummer in a modernist style. Bold curves and saturated colors capture the rhythm and energy of live music, creating a cohesive set that celebrates performance.
Starting bid
23"w x 15"h
Classic cars line a street flanked by buildings painted in dreamy purples, pinks, and golds. The soft, atmospheric brushwork gives the everyday scene a romantic quality.
Starting bid
9.25"w x 5.75"h
A quick, impressionistic study of a secluded beach with turquoise water and golden sand. Yellow boats and dramatic clouds suggest a fleeting moment of tropical beauty.
Starting bid
14.5x14.75 inch
A polished blue classic car sits against weathered wooden planks in this detailed portrait. The contrast between the gleaming chrome and aged backdrop tells a story of preservation and pride.
Starting bid
17"w x 10”h
Thick paint and warm yellows create an impressionistic view down a narrow street where small figures move through dappled light. The loose brushwork suggests heat and atmosphere.
Starting bid
23.25"w x 15.5"h
Four musicians perform together on a colorful street, their instruments and formal attire rendered in bold, gestural strokes. The painting conveys the energy and camaraderie of live street performance.
Starting bid
22.5"w x 26.5"h
A generous arrangement of blue flowers spills from a rounded vase in this cheerful still life. The artist uses bold brushstrokes and bright yellow centers to bring energy to the traditional subject.
Starting bid
23.75"w x 31"h
A joyful folk art scene depicts daily life across multiple levels of a hillside community. Simplified figures with upraised arms populate the church, school, hotel, and bar in this celebration of neighborhood connection.
Starting bid
21.75"w x 13.5"h
Silhouetted boats drift across choppy waters beneath a spectacular orange and yellow sunset sky. The impressionistic treatment captures the romance and drama of evening at sea.
Starting bid
47"w x 31.5”h
A charging bull rendered in explosive primary colors with bold black outlines captures raw power and motion. The dynamic composition and vivid palette create an intense visual energy.
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